Tower Of Power Performs With The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra At the Providence Performing Arts Center, October 28

For over 55 years, TOWER OF POWER has delivered the best in funk and soul music.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET At Trinity Repertory Company Photo 3 Review: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET At Trinity Repertory Company
Review: GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART, GOODNIGHT at Wilbury Theatre Group Photo 4 Review: GOODNIGHT SWEETHEART, GOODNIGHT at Wilbury Theatre Group

Tower Of Power Performs With The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra At the Providence Performing Arts Center, October 28

TOWER OF POWER, the iconic funk and soul band, performs with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra (RIPO) at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8P.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, June 8 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Summer Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Thursday: 10A to 3P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days. Tickets are $30.50 - $111.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and a $1 per ticket charity fee. TOWER OF POWER will donate $1 from each ticket sale to Backline, the music industry's mental health & wellness resource.

TOWER OF POWER first performed live with a symphony orchestra in July 2022, with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra. The musical pairing also marked the first time the Orchestra had played with a funk/soul band. Within the past year, TOWER OF POWER has also performed with The Colorado Symphony, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra.

 

For over 55 years, TOWER OF POWER has delivered the best in funk and soul music. “We were a Soul band called The Motowns,” recalls Emilio Castillo, the founder of TOWER OF POWER. “Rocco [Francis “Rocco” Prestia, Jr.] was the bass player, I was there and my brother was the drummer. I met “Doc” Kupka back in 1968 and gave him an audition. He came in the band, and we eventually changed our name to the TOWER OF POWER.” The reason for the band name change was that they had a specific goal in mind. 

 

East Bay Grease defined their sound and landed them with Warner Brothers. Bump City, their 1972 debut for the label, was a hit on both the Billboard 200 and the R&B Album charts and netted them the hits “You're Still A Young Man” and “Down to The Nightclub.” The 70s were a boom period with radio classics like “So Very Hard to Go” and “What Is Hip?”.  The band continued to tour and record over the years. Castillo says their love of performing live on stage is the same today as it was back in 1968.

 

In 2018, they returned to the Fox Theater in Oakland, CA, where they first started playing together, to celebrate their landmark 50th anniversary with two concerts. The momentous celebration was captured on the album 50 Years of Funk & Soul: Live at the Fox Theater. Tower's window-rattling grooves and raucous party spirit have been a balm for the soul throughout their half-century existence. 

 

The band has long since surpassed Castillo's modest aspirations, traveling the world, enjoying hit singles on their own and backing legendary artists including Otis Redding, Elton John, Santana, the Grateful Dead, John Lee Hooker, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt and countless others. In the process they've defined an “Oakland soul” sound as instantly recognizable as those from Castillo's hometown, Detroit, as well as inspirations like Memphis and Philadelphia. 




RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
Rhythm & Roots Music, Dance, And Food Festival to Take Place Labor Day Weekend Photo
Rhythm & Roots Music, Dance, And Food Festival to Take Place Labor Day Weekend

The 25th Rhythm & Roots Music, Dance, and Food Festival will feature headliners Greensky Bluegrass, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and Dumpstaphunk, who will join more than 20 other bands at Ninigret Park over Labor Day weekend.

2
Theatre By The Seas 90th Anniversary Continues with BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Photo
Theatre By The Sea's 90th Anniversary Continues with BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

In celebration of 90 years of Theatre By The Sea, owner and producer Bill Hanney will present the Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which will be presented from June 14 – July 8, 2023.

3
INCIDENT AT VICHY Comes to Head Trick Theatre This Month Photo
INCIDENT AT VICHY Comes to Head Trick Theatre This Month

Ten people, rounded up off the street, sit in a detention center in Nazi-collaborationist France, suspected of being Jewish. Waiting to be called in to the room where they and their papers will be inspected and questioned, they confront the truth of what will happen to the people who do not come back through that door, and of the fear, hatred, and complicity that lie in the human heart.

4
Tower Of Power Performs With The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra At the Providence Per Photo
Tower Of Power Performs With The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra At the Providence Performing Arts Center, October 28

TOWER OF POWER, the iconic funk and soul band, performs with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra (RIPO) at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8P.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023 Video Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee Video
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's Video
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's
Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death of a Salesman
Roundabout Productions (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newport Dance Festival
Great Friends Meeting House (7/18-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RI Premiere of Lolita Chakrabarti's RED VELVET directed by Jackie Davis
Burbage Theatre Co (6/01-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Trinity Repertory Company (5/25-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You