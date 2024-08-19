Tickets to RIVERDANCE & CHICAGO at PPAC to go on Sale This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets for RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION and CHICAGO at The Providence Performing Arts Center are going on sale starting this Thursday, August 22 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office, online and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787).

RIVERDANCE and CHICAGO are part of PPAC’s 2024/2025 Encore Series. The Series is sponsored by Cox Media .

Tickets for RIVERDANCE are $80 - $40 and tickets for CHICAGO are $82 - $38. All ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling 401.574.3162 or emailing phiatt@ppacri.org. Summer Box Office Hours are in effect; they are Monday – Thursday, 10A to 3P and two hours prior to curtain time on performance days.

RIVERDANCE plays PPAC Friday, April 4 – Sunday, April 6, 2025. There will be a BankNewport Family Night performance on Friday, April 4 at 7:30P. BankNewport Family Night provides specially priced tickets so that families can have a fun night out at PPAC. Family Night tickets are available at the PPAC Box Office window and by phone; these tickets are not available online. Some restrictions and selected seating locations apply. Family Night is sponsored by BankNewport, with additional support from media sponsors ABC 6 and NOW 93.3.

Since RIVERDANCE first emerged onto the world stage, its fusion of Irish and international dance and music has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. The Grammy award-winning music and the infectious energy of its mesmerizing choreography and breathtaking performances has left audiences in awe and established RIVERDANCE as a global cultural sensation.

To celebrate this incredible 30th year milestone, RIVERDANCE will embark on a special anniversary tour, bringing its magic to audiences around the world. This spectacular production rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics. And for the first time RIVERDANCE welcomes “The New Generation” of performers, all of whom were not born when show began 30 years ago.

RIVERDANCE is composed by Bill Whelan, produced by Moya Doherty and directed by John McColgan.

CHICAGO comes back to PPAC Friday, May 2 – Sunday, May 4, 2025. With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse , music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history -- and it shows no sign of ever slowing down!

There’s never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway’s razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy® and thousands of standing ovations. You’ve got to come see why the name on everyone’s lips is still… CHICAGO.

Produced by Apex Touring, CHICAGO is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

This tour will be directed by David Hyslop with choreography by Gregory Butler based on the original direction by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and original choreography by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking. CHICAGO features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long , lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer, Supervising Music Director Robert Billig and casting by ARC.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids.



