Tickets On Sale This Week For SOME LIKE IT HOT at PPAC

Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) announced that single tickets for the upcoming engagement of SOME LIKE IT HOT in Providence will go on sale Friday, October 18, 2024 at 10A for performances running from Tuesday, April 22 through Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Tickets will be available at the PPAC box office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), by visiting ppacri.org or by calling 401.421.ARTS (2787). Individual tickets for SOME LIKE IT HOT range in price from $89 – $45. All ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.

SOME LIKE IT HOT is part of PPAC’s Taco and The White Family Foundation Broadway Series.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the “glorious, big, high-kicking” (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theater awards than any show in its season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle. No wonder Deadline calls it “a tap-dancing, razzle-dazzling embrace of everything you love about musical theater.”

SOME LIKE IT HOT features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance ) & Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot, which has been named the “Funniest American Movie of All Time” by the American Film Institute.

The creative team also includes Scott Pask (Sets), Gregg Barnes (Costumes), Natasha Katz (Lights), Brian Ronan (Sound), Josh Marquette (Hair), Milagros Medina-Cerdeira (Makeup), Christian Borle & Joe Farrell (Additional Material), Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Darryl Archibald (Music Supervision), Kristy Norter (Music Coordinator), Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter (Orchestrations), Marc Shaiman(Vocal Arrangements), and Glen Kelly (Dance and Incidental Music Arrangements). The Production Team also includes Steve Bebout (Associate Director), John MacInnis(Associate Choreographer) and Juniper Street Productions (Production Management). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager.

SOME LIKE IT HOT is produced on tour by The Shubert Organization and Neil Meron, and co-produced by Hunter Arnold, Roy Furman, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Dalgleish Library Company Group, Robert Greenblatt, Sandy Robertson, Sheboygan Conservatory Partners, ATG Productions, Bob Boyett, Janet and Marvin Rosen, The Araca Group, Concord Theatricals, and Independent Presenters Network; D. S. Moynihan is Executive Producer.

The North American tour is booked by The Booking Group (www.thebookinggroup.com) with casting by The Telsey Office.

Concord Theatricals Recordings released the Grammy Award®-winning SOME LIKE IT HOT (Original Broadway Cast Recording) on streaming and digital platforms worldwide in March 2023 with CD and vinyl now available.

Comments