Tickets For A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL in Providence Go On Sale This Weekend

Individual tickets for the smash-hit musical, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL, will go on sale online at ppacri.org on Sunday, June 16 at noon. Tickets will be available at the PPAC Box Office window (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903) and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) on Monday, June 17 at 10A.

Ticket prices start at $45; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Additional ticket information is available at ppacri.org. Summer Box Office window and phone hours are Monday – Thursday, 10A – 3P and two hours prior to curtain time on show days. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 401.574.3162.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE launches its First National Tour at the Providence Performing Arts Center, September 21 – 28, 2024. The first performance of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE on Saturday, September 21 at 7P is PPAC's Annual Gala Celebration. Please visit ppacri.org/support/ppac-gala for more information about the Gala.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans" and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

“Some of my most thrilling nights have been while I was on tour, bringing my music to audiences across the world,” said Neil Diamond. “Having A BEAUTIFUL NOISE go on tour is an honor and I can't wait for audiences across North America to experience this show. I hope they enjoy it as much as I have.”

Nick Fradiani will play ‘Neil Diamond – Then' in the national tour directly from playing the role on Broadway since October 2023. He won the title of “American Idol” in 2015 and has since released his debut album “Hurricane” in 2016, featuring the hit single “Beautiful Life.” “Past My Past,” Fradiani's second solo album, was released in 2022. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Producer Ken Davenport said, “Neil is one of the best live entertainers the world has ever seen. In his fifty-year career, he's performed for millions of fans around the globe. I couldn't imagine a more perfect way to honor his legacy than having A BEAUTIFUL NOISE touring North America, visiting the same cities where he gave so many people so much joy. I look forward to launching the national tour in Providence, RI, a city that has been in love with Neil's music for decades and where Neil himself performed almost a dozen times.”

Producer Bob Gaudio said, “When Neil and I first started talking about making a musical using his music, I knew how daunting that would be. With Jersey Boys, I learned how vital it is to have a first-rate creative team making sure everything weaves together. We have that on A BEAUTIFUL NOISE—an incisive book that tells Neil's story honestly, fantastic choreography, one of the best directors on Broadway guiding the entire production, and of course, Neil's iconic songs.”

J.L. “Lynn” Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center, said, “PPAC is thrilled to launch this spectacular new tour! Our subscribers and audience members love being the first in the country to see some of Broadway's hottest tours before they head out across America—and we know that the response for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE will be ‘so good (so good, so good)' in Providence.”

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch ), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten ( Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes).

The design team for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL on Broadway features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design) and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant), Kathy Fabian (properties designer) and Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting).

The A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL tour stage management team is led by Stacy N. Taylor with Travis Blackwell. The A BEAUTIFUL NOISE associate director is Austin Regan and the associate choreographer is Yasmine Lee. The company management team is led by Erik Birkeland with Heather Moss.

