Through The Glass Theatre Ensemble Will Present DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE

Through the Glass Theatre Ensemble presents Sarah Ruhl's surrealist comedy Dead Man's Cell Phone at AS220's Black Box at 95 Empire St. Providence, RI from March 27 to April 6. Directed by Olivia M. Sahlin.

An incessantly ringing cell phone in a quiet café. A stranger at the next table who has had enough of it. And a dead man-with a lot of loose ends. So begins Dead Man's Cell Phone. Dead Man's Cell Phone is a work about how we remember the dead - and how that memorialization changes us. It is the journey of a woman forced to confront her presumptions about morality, redemption, and isolation in a technologically obsessed society.

Tickets are available online or at the door and prices are on a sliding scale between $20-$40.

