Through The Glass Theatre Ensemble Will Present DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE

1
Review: BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY at The Gamm Theatre
We all know the saying, “A man’s home is his castle,” and sometimes there is no telling what an individual will do to protect what they consider to be their own safe haven and private space. In Gamm Theatre’s captivating production of Stephen Adly Guirgis’s powerful, gritty, Pulitzer Prize-winning play, ‘Between Riverside and Crazy,’ Walter “Pops” Washington is the quintessential example of a man who, despite his age and declining health, holds reign over his marked territory like a lion in the wild that won’t hesitate to ward off any trespasser with force.
2
Review: WHODUNIT? AN IMPROVISED MURDER MYSTERY at Contemporary Theater Company
The actors are typically switched up each Saturday throughout the 12-week run. This particular performance featured seven hysterical actors including Cathleen Carr, making her second Whodunit performance; Madeline England making her third performance as well as newbie Whodunits Jan Krause Green, Jessamyn LeClair, Tina Moore, Edwin O'Connor and Ryan Sekac.
3
Review: LIFE OF PI at Providence Performing Arts Center
The narrator of the stage play ‘Life of Pi,’ now at Providence Performing Arts Center, proclaims, “My story will make you believe in God.” Regardless of your religious inclination, the retelling of his tumultuous journey reminds us how a person’s faith alone can provide the strength to endure, even when having to face the most seemingly insurmountable obstacles.
4
Comedian Alex Edelman Joins LIL RHODY LAUGH RIOT Lineup
Comedian Alex Edelman has joined the lineup of performers at Lil Rhody Laugh Riot. Lil Rhody Laugh Riot, Rhode Island's new four-day comedy festival taking over Providence from March 27 - 30 at Veterans Memorial Auditorium. Learn more.