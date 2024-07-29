Photos: In Rehearsal for 1776 AtThe Contemporary Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The debate is heated in Congress and the stakes are high. The future of the United States of America is on the line. Will the delegates vote for independence and fight for their right to live in a new democracy? In the musical 1776 playing July 26 at The Contemporary Theater Company (CTC), the Founding Fathers take center stage. See photos from the rehearsal.

With a book by Peter Stone and music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards, 1776 is a riveting musical that captures the intense debates and dynamic personalities behind the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The production aims to engage audiences with its rich storytelling, vibrant characters, and the timeless question of what it means to fight for freedom and justice. The show has previews on July 26 & 27 before officially opening on August 2.

The Contemporary Theater Company often produces shows that combine humor with thoughtful commentary, and 1776 fits that bill perfectly. 1776 is the first musical that the theater has done since 2019, and audiences will be humming these songs as they head out the door.

“Our production is entirely made up of women and non-binary actors and a diverse cast,” says General Manager Maggie Cady. “Seeing these historical figures played by these actors gives a different resonance to the musical. The actors do an incredible job of portraying the Founding Fathers, and they also remind you of all the voices that were left out of the conversation for centuries in this country. In our current Congress, women still make up less than 30% of the senators and representatives.”

Before the opening night on August 2, there will be a reception to celebrate a legislative grant awarded to The Contemporary Theater Company thanks to the support of Representative Fogarty, Representative Craven, Representative Tanzi, Representative Spears, and Representative McEntee.

The CTC is known for intimate productions, and this one puts the audience in the room with the Continental Congress. Audiences can sit next to the Virginia delegation and hear what Jefferson and Lee have to say about the speeches or sit by New York and see what notes they are taking. For anyone nervous about that, never fear, you can keep your distance from the action if you prefer. Each seat in this 100-seat theater gets a unique perspective, and there is no bad seat in the house.

“Getting the chance to be surrounded by the action and the music is such a fun and exciting way to experience this classic show,” says Cady. “It really transports you to that time, but with the benefit of air conditioning!”

As depicted in 1776, the Continental Congress made the decision that declaring independence from Britain would have to have the unanimous support of the state delegations. In our modern times, it is hard to imagine any decision of that size garnering universal support.

“In the show, you see not only how they worked to convince each other, but also all the compromises they had to make and how those compromises, especially the ones surrounding the question of slavery, have shaped our country and our society for the last 200 years,” says Cady. “Our decisions today won't just affect our lives, they will set the stage for the country and the democracy we will leave for the generations to come.”

For more information about the production, ticket availability, and The Contemporary Theater Company's upcoming season, please visit www.contemporarytheatercompany.com.



Contemporary Theater Company presents 1776

Contemporary Theater Company presents 1776

Contemporary Theater Company presents 1776

Contemporary Theater Company presents 1776

Contemporary Theater Company presents 1776

Comments