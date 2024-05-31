Photos: First Look at THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT At Burbage Theatre Co.

This production will be presented for 13 performances from May 30 through June 16 at Burbage Theatre Co’s Wendy Overly Studio Theatre.
Burbage Theatre Co concludes their 12th Season with Stephen Adly Guirgis’s The Motherf**ker with the Hat, directed by Trinity Rep company member Jackie Davis, director of last season’s Red Velvet by Lolita Chakrabarti. See photos from the production.
This production will be presented for 13 performances from May 30 through June 16 at Burbage Theatre Co’s Wendy Overly Studio Theatre.
Victor Machado
Arturo Puentes
Marleny Luna and Anthony Goes
Anthony Goes, Victor Machado, and Arturo Puentes
Victor Machado and Catia
Victor Machado and Anthony Goes
Videos