Photos: First Look At The Rhode Premiere of Lolita Chakrabarti's RED VELVET

Only five performances remain of the Burbage Theatre Co's RI premiere production of Lolita Chakrabarti's RED VELVET, directed by Jackie Davis, starring JāQuan Malik Jones as Ira Aldridge.

It's like being at a crossroads - a point of absolute, unequivocal change. It makes the blood rush.

Theatre Royal, Covent Garden, 1833. Edmund Kean, the greatest actor of his generation, has collapsed on stage whilst playing Othello. A young black American actor has been asked to take over the role. But as the public riot in the streets over the abolition of slavery, how will the cast, critics and audience react to the revolution taking place in the theatre?

Lolita Chakrabarti's play creates imagined experiences based on the little-known, but true, story of Ira Aldridge, an African-American actor who, in the nineteenth century, built an incredible reputation on the stages of London and Europe.

Photo Credit: Andrew Iacovelli