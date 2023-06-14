Photos: First Look At The Rhode Premiere of Lolita Chakrabarti's RED VELVET

It's like being at a crossroads - a point of absolute, unequivocal change. It makes the blood rush.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Only five performances remain of the Burbage Theatre Co's RI premiere production of Lolita Chakrabarti's RED VELVET, directed by Jackie Davis, starring JāQuan Malik Jones as Ira Aldridge.

Theatre Royal, Covent Garden, 1833. Edmund Kean, the greatest actor of his generation, has collapsed on stage whilst playing Othello. A young black American actor has been asked to take over the role. But as the public riot in the streets over the abolition of slavery, how will the cast, critics and audience react to the revolution taking place in the theatre?

Lolita Chakrabarti's play creates imagined experiences based on the little-known, but true, story of Ira Aldridge, an African-American actor who, in the nineteenth century, built an incredible reputation on the stages of London and Europe.

Photo Credit: Andrew Iacovelli

J?Quan Malik Jones and Gabrielle McCauley

Zack Gibb and Alison Russo

J?Quan Malik Jones and Alison Russo

Zack Gibb, Liam Roberts, and Andrew Stigler

J?Quan Malik Jones as Ira Aldridge

J?Quan Malik Jones and Alison Russo

J?Quan Malik Jones and Kelly Robertson

Riley Nedder as Betty

Liam Roberts and Andrew Stigler

David Sackal as Pierre

Gabrielle McCauley as Halina



Only five performances remain of the Burbage Theatre Co's RI premiere production of Lolita Chakrabarti's RED VELVET, directed by Jackie Davis, starring JāQuan Malik Jones as Ira Aldridge.

Recommended For You