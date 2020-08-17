Photo Flash: The Wilbury Theatre Group and WaterFire Providence Present DECAMERON, PROVIDENCE

See production photos from Decameron, Providence: New Stories for a New Era.

The Wilbury Theatre Group and WaterFire Providence have released production photos from Decameron, Providence: New Stories for a New Era. A co-production between the two organizations and featuring dozens of performing artists and community groups over a two-week period, Decameron, Providence is inspired by the framing story of the 1352 classic by Giovanni Boccaccio -- ten citizens of Florence gathering outdoors during the 1348 Bubonic Plague following best practise of the day of social distancing in isolation for 14 days -- days spent relating wry stories about the state of the Florentine Republic and their changing world.

"It is no accident that theatre and democracy were invented at the same time," said Barnaby Evans, Executive Artistic Director and coCEO of WaterFire Providence. "This is a time when the theatre's power to illuminate, humanize and share many perspectives and visions of the future is needed more than ever. Yet denied because the very real challenge of assuring everyone's safety in this time of COVID-19 is also critically important. At their heart both public health and theatre are guiding us with stories on how to best build our communities to be a better and stronger place for us all. We felt we had to creatively reinvent the theatre in light of public health by being guided by and serving both the science of health experts and the dramatic truth of our artists."

"The impetus for Decameron, Providence came out of two basic questions: how do you safely produce theatre in a pandemic? And, as storytellers, what stories need to be told?" adds Wilbury Group Artistic Director Josh Short. "Working closely with guidance from the Dept of Health and epidemiologist Brandon Marshall over the last three months we have been able to answer the first question. For the stories though, we look to the artists. This is a pivotal time in our country's history, and the Artists collaborating on this are among the most forward-thinking that we have ever known. Their stories have never been more urgent or vital to all of us looking ahead to build a more equitable future."

Tickets for EAST and WEST admissions to Decameron, Providence are just $10. For more information about DECAMERON, PROVIDENCE and additional production photos, visit thewilburygroup.org/decameron.

Photo Credit: Erin X. Smithers.

Shaffany Paig t

Marcel Mascaro

Rhode Island Black Storytellers

Students from the Langston Hughes Community Poetry Collective

Dave Carney, Jen Mischley, Brien Lang, and Bossa Nova Joe

Andy Russ

Vatic Kuumba

Shaffany Paig t

Vatic Kuumba

Saul Ramos

Shaffany Paig t

Ashley Frith and Desmond Bratton

Students from the Langston Hughes Community Poetry Collective

Andy Russ

Jen Mischley, Bossa Nova Joe, and Brien Lang

