Park Theatre in Cranston Will Celebrate Centennial Season in November

Spectacle Live, which assumed management of The Historic Park Theatre and Event Center in Cranston, RI earlier this year, is set to kick-off the centennial season of this iconic community venue with 3 different concerts November 14th-17th.

The Moody Blues' John Lodge gets the party started on Thursday Nov. 14th, followed by pop-country favorite Lonestar on stage Saturday, Nov. 16th and one of pop music's true legends, Dionne Warwick performs on Sunday, November 17th, the actual 100th anniversary of the opening of the theatre.

“As a Rhode Island native, it fills me with pride to be a part of such a historic day,” said Sara Shevlin, Venue Manager of The Historic Park Theatre & Event Center. “Our hardworking team has been giving their all to make every event held at The Park Theatre very special to all attendees and the 100-year celebrations won't be any different.”

“The Spectacle Live team and I are very excited to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Park Theatre,” said Spectacle Live's President Pete Lally. “It's an honor to be a part of the next chapter of this amazing theatre and we are looking forward to great things to come in the years ahead.”

The Park is now a fully equipped multipurpose performing arts center with seating for approximately 1000 patrons. Upgrades include new sound and lighting installs, a newly painted stage, and an overall branding refresh. The Park has also added event and breakout spaces for private rentals, as well as the 848 Lounge, which is open before and after shows.

The Park will present a range of concerts, theatre, comedy shows and other events. Among the shows scheduled in just the first few months of the Centennial Season are Chazz Palminteri- A Bronx Tale Live Nov. 23rd (with a return engagement on March 30th), Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes Dec. 7th, Judy Collins- Holidays and Hits Dec. 13th, The Tenors Dec. 21st, and Irish Christmas in America Dec. 22nd. A complete schedule of shows announced can be found at https://www.theparkri.com/

Past notable performers include Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Buddy Guy, Ann Wilson, Spyro Gyra, The Beach Boys, and Ani DiFranco.

The Historic Park Theatre and Event Center is located at 848 Park Avenue, Cranston, RI. A complete schedule of shows announced and additional information can be found at Theparkri.com

