PPAC Announces Five Schools Selected For Disney Musicals In Schools Program

The Providence Performing Arts Center is has announced the five schools that have been selected to participate in the 2021 - 2022 Disney Musicals in Schools program.

The program is an initiative developed by Disney Theatrical Group to create sustainable theater programs in under-resourced elementary schools. Four of the schools are part of the Providence Public School District and one school is part of the Pawtucket School Department.

The five schools that have been selected to participate in the 2021 - 2022 Disney Musicals in Schools program are:

Providence Public School District

Harry Kizirian Elementary School

Alan Shawn Feinstein Elementary at Broad Street

Asa Messer Elementary School

Leviton Dual Language

Pawtucket School Department

Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary School

The Harry Kizirian Elementary School and Alan Shawn Feinstein at Broad Street Elementary School in the Providence Public School District were previously selected to participate in the 2019 - 2020 Disney Musical Schools in Program Program; due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DMIS Program was delayed.

The selected schools will begin a 17-week musical theater residency in January 2022. Each school will receive performance rights, education support materials and guidance from two teaching artists. The program features a professional development focus, through which participating school teachers partner with PPAC teaching artists to learn how to produce, direct, choreograph and music direct, culminating in their first 30-minute Disney KIDS musical at their school. As a capstone to the experience, PPAC will host a Student Share Celebration in which each school performs one number from their show on the PPAC stage for an audience of students, teachers, family, and community members.

Using the unique world of musical theater, Disney Musicals in Schools helps to foster positive relationships between students, faculty, staff, parents, and the community. Students and teachers work in teams, developing the wide spectrum of skills needed when producing a piece of musical theater, including: critical thinking, problem solving, ensemble building, communication, self-confidence, and interpersonal skills.

Disney Musicals in Schools was launched in 2010 in response to Disney Theatrical Group's concern that under-resourced public elementary schools were not afforded equitable access to the arts. After successfully offering the program in New York City schools, Disney Theatrical Group began partnering with organizations in other communities across the United States.

Disney KIDS musicals, created in partnership with Music Theater International (MTI), are 30-minute musicals designed for elementary school performers and have been adapted from the classic Disney films 101 Dalmatians, Aladdin, Frozen, The Aristocats, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, and Winnie the Pooh.