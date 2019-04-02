Newport Jazz Festival Announces Wave 3 of Artists Including Common, Herbie Hancock/Christian McBride and More

The 2019 Newport Jazz Festival® presented by Natixis Investment Managers, set for August 2 - 4 at Fort Adams State Park and the International Tennis Hall of Fame at the Newport Casino, gets hipper and hotter as new artists are announced, and today's Wave 3 announcement is definitely hip and hot.

Wave 3 artists include Common, A special performance by Herbie Hancock withChristian McBride and Vinnie Colaiuta, Tank and the Bangas, Ralph Peterson and the Messenger Legacy, Gary Bartz ANOTHER EARTH 50-Year Anniversary featuring Ravi Coltrane(produced by Revive Music), Kandace Springs, Women of the World, James Francies' Flight,The Royal Bopsters featuring Sheila Jordan, Lauren Sevian/Helen Sung Duo, Marika Hughes- The New String Quartet, Brandon Goldberg Trio, Matana Roberts, Brian Marsella, Eric Wurzelbacher Quartet, Ben Morris Quintet, Alexander Heffner, Host of The Open Mind on PBS, Maxine Gordon, Berklee Global Jazz Institute Workshop, University of Rhode Island Jazz Big Bandand Rhode Island Music Educators Association Band.

"I am thrilled about these newly-announced artists, as well as the entire lineup," said Jay Sweet, Executive Producer of Newport Festivals Foundation. "Among my favorites are Common, the multi-Grammy, Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe winning superstar ... Tank and the Bangas, who were a huge hit at last year's Newport Folk Festival ... a special performance by Artist-in-Residence Herbie Hancock with our Artistic Director Christian McBride and Vinnie Colaiuta ... the soulful Kandace Springs ... a dynamic band celebrating the legacy of the legendary Art Blakey ... and Eric Wurzelbacher, the talented son of the owner of our long-time staging company. Wow!"

Showcasing more than 60 individual Jazz ensembles, the Newport Jazz Festival presented by Natixis Investment Managers will offer music on four stages, including the Fort, Quad, Harbor stages and Storyville, the intimate venue located in the Newport Festivals Museum.

All Newport Jazz Festival single-day and multi-day tickets for concerts at Fort Adams and the International Tennis Hall of the Fame at the Newport Casino are on sale now at www.newportjazz.org. Service charges apply to all tickets purchased on-line or by phone. General Admission tickets for all Fort Adams events are available in person at the Newport Visitors Information Center, located at 23 Americas Cup Avenue. Log on to www.discovernewport.org for office hours and information. Local discounts offered. No service charges apply.

For more information, visit www.newportjazz.org.

Newport Festivals Foundation fosters the legacy and expands the impact of its Festivals through educational initiatives that celebrate innovation while preserving the deep traditions inherent in Jazz and Folk music. The Foundation's goal is to offer opportunity, inspire through exposure and facilitate the collection of resources needed for musicians to celebrate and innovate. The focus on creating unique experiences to spark engagement is accomplished through a variety of initiatives, including instrument donations and performances at schools throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.newportfestivals.org.





