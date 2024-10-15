Judith Lynn Stillman Hosts Star-studded Business Of The Arts Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi award-winning pianist, composer, music director, filmmaker and entrepreneur Dr. Judith Lynn Stillman (r.) - an Artist in Residence at Rhode Island College (RIC) in Providence - is the force behind the inaugural "ArtsBiz," a free-to-the-public, star-studded event that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the business of the performing arts. Stillman presents "ArtsBiz" in partnership with RIC (Jack Warner, President) and the RIC's School of Business (Marianne Raimondo, Dean) on Thu., Nov. 21 @ 12 pm at RIC's Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts.

As director, performer and moderator for "ArtsBiz," Stillman leads the event by example, leveraging her long and acclaimed career as a pianist, composer and filmmaker who demonstrates a deep commitment to human rights, diversity and arts education. Stillman's work earned her the Providence Business News' 2023 Business Women Award for Creative Services Industry Leader, and previous honors including Honored Artist of The American Prize in piano and composition, the Pell Award for Excellence in the Arts, and the Christiana Carteaux Bannister Award for Civil Service in the Arts. Stillman says she has been eager to bring together prominent artists with whom she has collaborated to offer invaluable insights into the performing arts industry.

"ArtsBiz" opens with a keynote address from The Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis, who served as Artistic Director of Trinity Repertory Theater from 1994-2005. His many laudable credits include the world-premiere production of "Hamilton" at The Public Theater.

For the artistic centerpiece of "ArtsBiz," an encore one-hour version of Stillman's newest multimedia production, "Dvořák: A Bohemian Rhapsody," will be showcased. Highlighting her unique play-within-a-concert format, the performance combines music, visuals and an original script that brings to life the Czech composer renowned for his timeless works like the beloved "Piano Quintet in A Major," which resonates with audiences worldwide. Offering a glimpse into his 19th and late-20th century life, audiences learn about Dvořák's creative impulses, the culture that surrounded and influenced him, and his love for Czech folk music that imbued much of his musical output. On piano, Stillman is joined by principal string players from the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra. Acclaimed New England actor Fred Sullivan Jr. stars as the composer.

"ArtsBiz" also features a panel of regional arts luminaries who will speak about the practical realities of combining business and creativity to make a living in the performing arts. The panel comprises Massachusetts Cultural Council Executive Director Michael J. Bobbitt, Providence Performing Arts Center General Manager Alan Chille, Boston Symphony Orchestra Publicist Rena Cohen, and Gamm Theater Artistic Director Tony Estrella.

"I'm delighted to bring this remarkable group together for an exclusive inside look at the dedication, passion, and real work that goes into a career in the performing arts," Stillman says. "It's a rare opportunity for students and members of the general public to hear top industry leaders talk live about their journeys and the steps they can take to reach similar heights." "ArtsBiz" takes place November 21 at 12 noon, at the Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, Sapinsley Hall at Rhode Island College, 600 Mount Pleasant Road in Providence, RI. Tickets are free but registration is required at artsbiz.org.

About Judith Lynn Stillman

Judith Lynn Stillman is an internationally renowned pianist, composer, musical director, choral conductor, educator, filmmaker, and artistic visionary, whose creative work in the arts fosters human rights, diversity, and arts education, while giving a voice to the voiceless. Stillman received Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctoral degrees from The Juilliard School, won the Juilliard Concerto Competition, and was awarded their prize for Outstanding Pianist. She is the Artist-in-Residence and a Professor of Music at Rhode Island College.

Praised by Wynton Marsalis as "a remarkable virtuoso and consummate artist," Stillman's distinguished career includes a Billboard Top Ten SONY album with Marsalis, being named Honored Artist of The American Prize in both piano and composition, and performing at the GRAMMYs celebration in honor of Rostropovich. She has earned 20 competition wins and multiple accolades, including the Pell Award for Excellence in the Arts, the Bannister Award for Civil Service in the Arts, and first prize in OperaVision's International Competition for her groundbreaking short opera, Essential Business, starring Metropolitan Opera baritone Will Liverman.

Stillman's talents span global stages as a visiting artist-in-residence in China, Russia, Scotland, Italy, France, Switzerland, the UK, Israel, Costa Rica and the Czech Republic, including at the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, the Prague Conservatory, and the Royal Conservatory of Music, and as Music Director for OperaFestival di Roma. Her performances have graced music festivals such as Tanglewood, Marlboro, Lancaster, Music on the Hill, Cactus Pear, Mainly Mozart, Yale at Norfolk, Sandpoint, and the Grand Teton Music Festival, while her compositions have garnered international acclaim and prizes, with media calling her works "breathtaking masterpieces, startlingly beautiful."

In collaborative performances with a wide range of artists-from The Beach Boys to principal members of the New York Philharmonic, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and from Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess to Broadway's Karen Mason and Gregg Edelman -Stillman has been celebrated for her versatile musicianship.

Her innovative productions, including her signature "play-within-a-concert" composer portrait series, have cemented her as a trailblazing force in multimedia and interdisciplinary performance art, spotlighting partnerships with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, WaterFire, FirstWorks, Trinity Repertory Company's Curt Columbus and The Gamm Theatre's Tony Estrella.

Stillman's films and music scores have gained recognition worldwide, with awards from film festivals in NYC, Hollywood, Cannes, and beyond, and showings in 48 countries. She has been featured in The Boston Globe, The Guardian, Huffington Post, The New York Times, and more, on NPR, CBS-Boston,The Public's Radio, RI-PBS, GBH, WQXR, and on SONY, Naxos, EcoClassics, Klassics 4 Kids, and North Star Music labels. Named the 2023 Creative Services Industry Leader by PBN's Businesswomen's Awards, Dr. Stillman continues to push the boundaries of artistic expression, enriching the global arts community.

Visit JudithLynnStillman.com for more information.

