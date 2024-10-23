Cotuit Center For The Arts Unveils New Brand Identity

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cotuit Center for the Arts has announced the launch of its new brand identity. This rebrand reflects the Center's evolution as a hub for artistic expression and community engagement while celebrating its vibrant role in Cape Cod's cultural landscape.

The new brand, which includes a fresh logo, updated colors, and a cohesive visual identity, is designed to resonate with both longtime patrons and new audiences. With a bold yet welcoming look, the rebrand captures the dynamic, inclusive, and creative spirit that Cotuit Center for the Arts has cultivated for years.

"We're thrilled to unveil this new chapter for Cotuit Center for the Arts," said David Kuehn, Executive Director of the Center. "This rebrand reflects who we are today—a bold, innovative, community-driven arts organization—and where we're headed. This visual identity is both modern and timeless, perfectly aligning with our mission to make the arts accessible and engaging for everyone."

Visual Dialogue, a Boston-based agency known for its work with arts and cultural institutions, collaborated closely with Cotuit Center for the Arts to develop the new identity.

The rebrand extends across all facets of the Center's communications, from the website, recently updated by the web development team at Dative, and social media to signage and promotional materials, designed and executed by DeLude Communications. Visitors can expect to see the new identity fully integrated into the Center's programming, events, and outreach, reinforcing its commitment to fostering creativity and cultural enrichment on Cape Cod.

For more information about Cotuit Center for the Arts and to explore the new brand, visit www.cotuit.org.

