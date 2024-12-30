Cotuit Center For The Arts Announces 'Transformation' Winter Art Exhibit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cotuit Center for the Arts has announced its annual family-friendly Winter Art Exhibit, inviting artists and art enthusiasts to experience the theme of "Transformation" in creative and unexpected ways. The exhibit will open January 11, 2025, with an opening reception from 3 to 5PM, and promises to captivate audiences of all ages with art that explores the concept of change.

This unique exhibit is specially designed with younger audiences in mind, with artwork displayed at a lower height to ensure a child-friendly perspective. The theme, "Transformation," invites broad interpretation, encompassing ideas such as:

Nature: Seasons shifting, the lifecycle of plants and animals, or environmental change.

Ideas: Evolution of thought, creativity, or self-expression.

Architecture: Transformation of spaces, urban renewal, or structural metamorphosis.

Artists are encouraged to submit work that surprises, inspires, and tells a compelling story of change. All 2D and 3D mediums are welcome, and there are no size restrictions.

Submission Details:

Artists may submit up to three works for consideration.

Submission Date: Monday, January 6, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Submission Fee: $10 for Cotuit Center for the Arts members, $15 for non-members.

Click here for jurying criteria.

Tours and Educational Opportunities:

The Winter Art Exhibit offers guided tours on select Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays for groups of 6 to 25 participants. These one-hour-and-thirty-minute tours include a thematic art project for student groups and opportunities to hear directly from the exhibiting artists about their creative process. Tours are free but must be reserved in advance. For larger groups or special requests, please contact Gallery Associate Jayna Simpson at jayna@cotuitcenterforthearts.org.

Start the year by inspiring others and contributing to an exhibit that celebrates creativity, imagination, and the beauty of change. Cotuit Center for the Arts invites the community to explore the transformative power of art and encourages artists of all backgrounds to submit their work.

For more information or to book a tour, visit http://www.cotuit.org or contact Jayna Simpson by calling the Box Office, 508-428-0669.

