Cast and Creative Team Set for ONCE at Wilbury Theatre Group

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wilbury Theatre Group has revealed the cast for upcoming production of Tony Award-winning musical Once with book by Enda Walsh and music and lyrics by Glen Hansard & Markéta Irglová. Directed by Josh Short with music direction by Milly Massey, the cast features Nile Hawver and Alison Russo in the roles of Guy and Girl, and an ensemble of actor / musicians including Chelsea Aubert, Zan Berry, Jose Docen, Galen Donovan, Grace Graham, Maggie Hall, Leola Hogan, Colette (Coco) Hogue, Teddy Lytle, Vince Petronio, Jason Quinn, Dave Rabinow, Tessa Sacramone, Claudia Traub, Florence Wallis, and Am Wyckoff. Once runs May 23 - June 16, 2024.

For tickets and more information, visit thewilburygroup.org/once

About the show:

Based on the Academy Award-winning 2006 film, Once ponders the mysteries of music and love. The eight-time Tony winning musical adaptation took Broadway by storm with its romantic folk-rock ballads and an ensemble that plays its own instruments. Set in contemporary Dublin, a street guitarist is about to give up on his dreams when he meets a curious woman who wants to know all about him. Captivated by her optimism, the two embark on a remarkable music-making journey that includes a cadre of unlikely companions -- immigrants, oddballs, and lonely hearts.

Featuring all of the magical songs from the critically acclaimed film, including the Oscar-winning Falling Slowly, this achingly beautiful, joyously uplifting show performed by some of the most talented actor/musicians in the area now memorably and intimately re-staged by the Wilbury Theatre Group.

For tickets and more information, visit thewilburygroup.org/once

Performance Details

Once

Book by Enda Walsh

Music & Lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová

Based on the film by John Carney

Directed by Josh Short

Music Direction by Milly Massey

Assistant Director, Jeffrey Ginsberg

Choreographer, Ali Kenner Brodsky

Dialect Coach, Becky Gibel

Costume Designer, Matt Oxley

Sound + Projection Designer, Andy Russ

Scenic Designer, Monica Shinn

Lighting Designer, Alexander P. Sprague

Technical Director, Dave Carney

Stage Manager, Allison Marchetti*

Assistant Stage Managers, Kerin Hagan, Lauren Keiler, Emily Varden

Costume Assistant, Arianna C. Davey

Front of House Management by Christine Treglia

Volunteer Management by Renee Bessette

Production Photographer, Erin X. Smithers

Press / Media Inquiries: Niki Healy, Bright Publicity

*Appears courtesy Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.