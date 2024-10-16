Cast and Creative Team Set for NOISE, a New Musical at Wilbury Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wilbury Theatre Group has revealed the cast and creative team for the Rhode Island premiere of NOISE, a new musical by César Alvarez and directed by Dante Green. The production features Cat Ashley, Perry Barkett, Zan Berry, Michael Yussuf Greene, Brien Lang, Cedric Lily, Teddy Lytle, Riley Nedder, Jomo Peters, Dave Rabinow, Tessa Sacramone, Claudia Traub, Am Wyckoff. NOISE runs December 5 - 22. Tickets and season memberships are available now.

NOISE is an incisive and joyful new work. A musical-in-the-making. A kind of party. A bunch of musicians decide that society is broken, and since music is the blueprint for everything, they set out to make music that models a society they actually want to live in.

NOISE is a participatory theatrical celebration that sings across the history of music, and into the future, in a collective effort to invent a better world. As the show unravels into a dreamlike explosion of song and dance, the audience steps into a creative role. NOISE is the brainchild of writer/composer César Alvarez - mastermind of the acclaimed Futurity in our 2018/19 Season - This new musical, directed by Dante Green, brings together an exemplary team of interdisciplinary musicians, actors, and creative collaborators for an exploration on what musical theater can be.

"We're incredibly proud to be bringing another one of César's genre-pushing works to our stage," said Wilbury Theatre Group's Artistic Director, Josh Short. "I became aware of NOISE when I went to see César's earliest workshop production of it in 2016, and since then I haven't been able to get it out of my head. It's a smart, funny, and beautiful work of art that leads with a community-based approach in a way that resonates so strongly with the work we do here at Wilbury Theatre Group. And with the cast of amazing local artists, musicians, and actors we've assembled, I couldn't be more excited to see how they help shape the evolution of this new musical in collaboration with our audiences."

César Alvarez's 2015 musical Futurity - produced by Wilbury Theatre Group in 2018 - received the 2016 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical and four other Lortel nominations. Alvarez was also the recipient of the 2016 Jonathan Larson Grant. The New York Times called Futurity, "some of the most lovely and inventive music you can hear on a New York stage right now...that manage to sound both entirely contemporary and eerily of the past...[Futurity] can only help advance an art form that often seems unable to imagine itself a new future." The Village Voice said about Futurity; "A celebration of music's transcendent powers. Don't worry about why you're getting uplifted, just surrender."

Originally commissioned by The Public Theater and Playwrights Horizons Theater School/NYU, this production of Noise is presented by Wilbury Theatre Group in collaboration with Spirits Go Blah productions, New York.

For tickets and more information about NOISE, visitthewilburygroup.org/noise

About the Wilbury Theatre Group production

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

NOISE

Book, music & lyrics by César Alvarez

Director / Music Director, Dante Green

Choreographer, Ali Kenner Brodsky

Costume Designer, Matt Oxley

Sound Designer, Cat Ashley

Lighting Designer, Haley Ahlborg

Scenic Designer, Christopher Hoyt

Assistant Director, Jeffrey Ginsberg

Assistant Musical Director, Milly Massey

Technical Director, Dave Carney

Stage Manager, James Kane*

Assistant Stage Manager, Kerin Hagan

Assistant Stage Manager, Meagan Frye

House Management by Christine Treglia

Volunteer Management by Renee Bessette

Production Photographer, Erin X. Smithers

Press / Media Inquiries: Niki Healy, Bright Publicity

*Appears courtesy Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

