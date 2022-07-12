All Second Dress Circle Seats Are Now $10 for THE ROCKET MAN SHOW At The Providence Performing Arts Center

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) announced today that all seats in the theatre's second dress circle are now $10* for THE ROCKET MAN SHOW, Rus Anderson's tribute concert to Elton John, on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 8P. Orchestra and first dress circle seating is also available for just $25. These prices are inclusive of the $4 per ticket restoration charge; additional service fees may apply.

Tickets can be purchased at the PPAC Box Office (located at 220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at www.ppacri.org or by phone at 401.421.2787. For this week, the Box Office is open Tuesday - Thursday,

10A - 5P and on Saturday, 4P - 8P.

Cool Summer Nights concerts are made possible in part by the Providence Tourism Council (PTC). THE PTC works collaboratively with organizations, like PPAC, to develop events and programming that marks Providence as an arts and multicultural destination.



In THE ROCKET MAN SHOW, Scotsman Rus Anderson honors Elton John with killer vocals, fierce piano playing, and classic Elton antics. Rus painstakingly recreates a 1970s Elton concert with gorgeous, colorful, and flamboyant replicas of costumes that Elton wore in the 70s. Rus was handpicked by Elton John to be his official body double for the videos and photos used in Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour; Rus re-created iconic moments from Elton's iconic career in virtual reality for the tour.



*$10 seats are for second dress circle location ONLY. There will be an additional $3 service fee added when purchasing by phone or via the PPAC website.