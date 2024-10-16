AMADEUS Comes to The Gamm

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) will present Amadeus, Peter Shaffer’s multi-award-winning play reimagining the lives of 18th-century composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri. Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella directs The Gamm’s production. Michael Liebhauser (Sebastian in Twelfth Night, Isaac in Describe the Night) is rowdy young prodigy Mozart, who arrives in Vienna determined to make a splash. Steve Kidd (Harry in Hangmen, Stan in Sweat) is court composer Antonio Salieri, awestruck by the boy genius’ talent yet seized by obsessive and destructive jealousy.

Combining intrigue, comedy, and passion, Amadeus won the Tony Award for best play in 1981. The film version of Shaffer’s play won the Oscar for best picture in 1985.

Amadeus is brought to life by the some of the most moving music ever written. The Gamm’s production features live accompaniment by Judith Lynn Stillman, an internationally renowned pianist and composer, as well as an artist-in-residence and professor of music at Rhode Island College. She is also this production’s music director and composer.

Estrella said he is thrilled to direct Shaffer’s iconic play exploring mediocrity, genius, and the quest for artistic immortality.

“Amadeus, aside from being one of the great epic masterpieces of the modern theater, has one of my all-time favorite play titles. We assume it’s about Mozart because it's his middle name. In fact, the Amadeus of the title, which means lover of God, is the tormented composer Salieri who wages a battle with God by way of the body and mind of Mozart himself. So it’s a war play with the greatest soundtrack ever composed,” Estrella said. “That so much of the music is being played live by the ingenious Judy Stillman really ups the ante. We get to hear and see Mozart’s virtuosity in action while Salieri sets out to revenge himself on his Creator. High melodrama, tragedy, farce, and musical all rolled into one, makes Amadeus exhilarating, electric theater.”

Amadeus runs from November 7-December 1 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, RI. Tickets: $65-$75; preview performances (November 7-10) are $55. Information about rush tickets, as well as discounts for seniors, students, groups and more at gammtheatre.org/discounts. Tickets:401-723-4266 or gammtheatre.org/amadeus

Comments