Laurie Berkner Brings GREATEST HITS SHOW to the Greenwich Odeum in April

Legendary children's musician Laurie Berkner will bring her "Greatest Hits" solo concert to Rhode Island families with two shows on Saturday, April 20 at 11:00 a.m.and 3:00 p.m. at the Greenwich Odeum, 59 Main St., East Greenwich, RI.

"I'm so happy to be coming back to Rhode Island to perform again this year!," says Laurie Berkner. "What a treat it is to sing and dance with the wonderful audience of kids and families there - with the added bonus of another opportunity to experience the beautiful dramatic coastline in East Greenwich!"

A true pioneer in children's music, providing a soundtrack to childhood and memories that last a lifetime, Laurie Berkner will perform songs from a career spanning more than 25 years in the entertainment industry, including "Superhero," "Waiting for the Elevator," and "Chipmunk at the Gas Pump," along with such well-loved hits as "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," "Victor Vito," "We Are The Dinosaurs," "Rocketship Run," "The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming)," and "Pig On Her Head." As a special treat, Laurie will also sing some of her newest singles like "My Bunny Goes Hop" and "Onyx the Octopus." Laurie's concerts showcase an array of tunes that encourage kids and grownups alike to get up and dance. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads).

About Laurie Berkner:

Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, nearly 450 million YouTube channel views, and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie “the gold standard of the children's music world.” As a leader and innovator in children's music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 15 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist to ever appear in music videos on Nick Jr., appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Sprout TV.

Throughout 2024, Laurie celebrates the 25th anniversary of her third album, Victor Vito. A fully remastered, 25th anniversary special edition of the album will be released on June 7, 2024.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has also written the music and lyrics for three children's musicals originally produced Off-Broadway by New York City Children's Theater and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many prestigious venues.