Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Lisette Glodowski - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh



Runners-Up: Robin Levine - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre, Peiwei and James Cobo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Raleigh Little Theatre, Gavan Pamer - BEEHIVE - Temple Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Malissa Borden - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh



Runners-Up: Dustin Britt - OUR TOWN - Henderson Rec Players, Kim Brown - BEEHIVE - Temple Theatre Company, Kishara McKnight - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - North Carolina Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Tim Seib - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh



Runners-Up: Wayne Leonard - URINETOWN - Studio 1, Patrick Torres - IN THE HEIGHTS - Raleigh Little Theatre, Eric Woodall - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Dustin Britt - OUR TOWN - Henderson Rec Players



Runners-Up: Tim Seib - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Raleigh, Telly Leung - YELLOW FACE - Theater Raleigh, Ira David Wood IV - THE FATHER - Theatre In The Park

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh



Runners-Up: 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre, A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Mcgregor Family Theater, IN THE HEIGHTS - Raleigh Little Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jenni Becker - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh



Runners-Up: Michael Winkleman - BEEHIVE - Temple Theatre Company, Matt Nowell - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Henderson Rec Players, Charlie Morrison - ON YOUR FEET - North Carolina Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Joanna Li - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh



Runners-Up: Mark Hopper - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Henderson Rec Players, P. Blake Moran - INTO THE WOODS - Studio 1, Michael Santangelo - IN THE HEIGHTS - Raleigh Little Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh



Runners-Up: URINETOWN - Studio 1, IN THE HEIGHTS - Raleigh Little Theatre, BEEHIVE - Temple Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Qualia Akili Holder-Cozart - FINDING PATIENCE THE MUSICAL - Holly Springs Cultural Center



Runners-Up: Sophie Page - URINETOWN - Studio 1, Cristina Duchesne-Rivera - IN THE HEIGHTS - Raleigh Little Theatre, David Toole - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Annika Benander - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Cape Fear Regional Theatre



Runners-Up: Happy Mahaney - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Raleigh, Ira David Wood (iii) - THE FATHER - Theatre In The Park, Laura J. Parker - OUR TOWN - Henderson Rec. Players

Best Play

Winner: OUR TOWN - Henderson Rec Players



Runners-Up: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Raleigh, YELLOW FACE - Theatre Raleigh, ROMEO AND JULIET - Temple Theatre Company

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Benedict Fancy - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh



Runners-Up: Matt Nowell - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Henderson Rec Players, John wampler - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Temple Theatre Company, Romello Huins - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - North Carolina Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Matt Nowell - THE FANTASTICKS - Henderson Rec Players



Runners-Up: Eric Alexander Collins - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - North Carolina Theatre, Eric Alexander Collins - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Raleigh, Eric Alexander Collins - CITY OF ANGELS - Theatre Raleigh

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Alfredo Hurtado - IN THE HEIGHTS - Raleigh Little Theatre



Runners-Up: Sophie Page - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Henderson Rec Players, Andrew Wade - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Theatre Raleigh, Ryley Floyd - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Arin Dickson - OUR TOWN - Henderson Rec Players



Runners-Up: Oliver Benander - THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Cape Fear Regional Theatre, Evan Rachel Wood - THE FATHER - Theatre In The Park, Shannon Michael Wamser - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Theatre Raleigh

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Theatre Raleigh



Runners-Up: Temple Theatre Company, Studio 1, Henderson Rec Players