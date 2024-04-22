Cast Set For Disney's THE LION KING at DPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Casting has been announced for the DPAC engagement of Disney's The Lion King. Performances run May 15 to June 9.

The production features Peter Hargrave as “Scar,” Gerald Ramsey as “Mufasa,” Mukelisiwe Goba as “Rafiki,” Nick Cordileone as “Timon,” Nick LaMedica as “Zazu,” John E. Brady as “Pumbaa,” Darian Sanders as “Simba,” Khalifa White as “Nala,” Forest VanDyke as “Banzai,” Martina Sykes as “Shenzi” and Robbie Swift as “Ed.”

The role of “Young Simba” is alternated between Bryce Christian Thompson and Julian Villela and the role of “Young Nala” is alternated between Ritisha Chakraborty and Leela Chopra.

Rounding out the cast are Kayla Rose Aimable, William John Austin, Iman Ayana, Eric Bean, Jr., Layla Brent, Vernon Brooks III, Sasha Caicedo, Lauren Carr, Thembelihle Cele, Daniela Cobb, Lyric Danae, Maurice Dawkins, Marquis Floyd, Tony Freeman, Jolina Javier, Valériane Louisy Louis Joseph, Joel Karie, Samaree Lawson, Gabisile Manana, Justin Mensah, Sarita Amani Nash, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Aaron Nelson, Jeremy Noel, Sicelo Ntshangase, Erick D. Patrick, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Yael Pineda-Hall, Poseletso Sejosingoe, Jennifer Theriot, Courtney Thomas, Ben Toomer, Denzel Tsopnang, Brinie Wallace and Jordan Nicole Willis.

At DPAC, The Lion King will play Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30 PM, Fridays at 8:00 PM, Saturdays at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 1:00 PM and 6:30 PM. There will also be a 1:00 PM matinee on Thursday, May 16. Extra Magic Packages, which include a prime seat location, a souvenir program, and a cinch bag, are also available.

