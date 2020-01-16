Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Ty Myatt - BONNIE AND CLYDE - NRACT
Best Actor in a Play (Professional)
Greg King - THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Zoi Pegues - ANNIE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre
Best Actress in a Play (Professional)
Libby Seymour - THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre
Best Choreography (Professional)
Monica Kapoor - MAMMA MIA! - NC Theatre
Best Costume Design (Professional)
Alex Allison - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre Company
Best Director of a Musical (Professional)
Suzanne Agins - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre
Best Director of a Play (Professional)
Craig Rhyne - BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre Company
Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Professional)
Gianmarco Colucci - MAMMA MIA! - Cape Fear Regional Theatre
Best Featured Actor in a Play (Professional)
Ira David Wood, IV - A LIFE IN THE THEATRE - Theatre In The Park
Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Professional)
Brianna Mooney - GREASE - Temple Theatre
Best Featured Actress in a Play (Professional)
Peggy Taphorn - BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre Company
Best Holiday Production
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, THE RADIO PLAY - Temple Theatre
Best Lighting Design (Professional)
David Casteneda - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre
Best Musical (Local)
MAMMA MIA! - Cape Fear Regional Theatre
Best Musical (Professional)
OLIVER! - Temple Theatre
Best Musical Director (Professional)
James Clark - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre
Best Play (Local)
BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre
Best Play (Professional)
THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre
Best Scenic Design (Professional)
Sarah Harris - MAMMA MIA - Cape Fear Regional Theatre
Best Sound Design (Professional)
Jon McKone - BIG RIVER - Temple Theatre
Best Touring Production
HAMILTON - DPAC
