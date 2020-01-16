Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Ty Myatt - BONNIE AND CLYDE - NRACT

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Greg King - THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Zoi Pegues - ANNIE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Libby Seymour - THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre

Best Choreography (Professional)

Monica Kapoor - MAMMA MIA! - NC Theatre

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Alex Allison - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre Company

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Suzanne Agins - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Cape Fear Regional Theatre

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Craig Rhyne - BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre Company

Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Gianmarco Colucci - MAMMA MIA! - Cape Fear Regional Theatre

Best Featured Actor in a Play (Professional)

Ira David Wood, IV - A LIFE IN THE THEATRE - Theatre In The Park

Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Brianna Mooney - GREASE - Temple Theatre

Best Featured Actress in a Play (Professional)

Peggy Taphorn - BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre Company

Best Holiday Production

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, THE RADIO PLAY - Temple Theatre

Best Lighting Design (Professional)

David Casteneda - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre

Best Musical (Local)

MAMMA MIA! - Cape Fear Regional Theatre

Best Musical (Professional)

OLIVER! - Temple Theatre

Best Musical Director (Professional)

James Clark - OLIVER! - Temple Theatre

Best Play (Local)

BOEING BOEING - Temple Theatre

Best Play (Professional)

THE CAKE - Cape Fear Regional Theatre

Best Scenic Design (Professional)

Sarah Harris - MAMMA MIA - Cape Fear Regional Theatre

Best Sound Design (Professional)

Jon McKone - BIG RIVER - Temple Theatre

Best Touring Production

HAMILTON - DPAC

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You