Tickets Are On Sale For BULL DURHAM in Durham

Tickets are now on sale for "Bull Durham, A New Musical," an adaptation of the 1988 hit movie about the Durham Bulls minor league baseball team; the musical will be performed in Durham for the first time this fall.

Theatre Raleigh is producing "Bull Durham, A New Musical" at Reynolds Industries Theater at Duke University from Sept. 10-22, 2024. Theatre Raleigh's executive director, Lauren Kennedy Brady, also a Broadway performer, has an early connection to the musical that was first staged in Atlanta in 2014.

"When I was still an actress in New York City, I began dipping my toe in the producing world," Kennedy Brady said. "I was approached by the lead producer of 'Bull Durham, A New Musical,' who knew I was from the Triangle. At that time, I met the creators, Susan Werner and the film's director and writer, Ron Shelton. I was so impressed by the project that I invested some early development money. The musical was getting great buzz and seemed to have a lot of potential. However, a number of unfortunate events sidelined the show in the last decade, including the pandemic. In 2021, Ron and Susan approached me to pick the show back up. The original producers had let go of the commercial rights, which meant I could grab them and take it from there. So, here we are – about to produce this show in Durham, where it all started. I am hopeful this will only be the beginning. We have our sights set on taking it all the way to Broadway!"

Kennedy Brady Theatre Raleigh is a professional, nonprofit theater company known for bringing Broadway stars to its North Raleigh stage. Since 2023, the theater has hosted such award-winning performers as Julie Benko, Beth Leavel, Rachel Bay Jones, Norm Lewis and Norbert Leo Butz.

"Bull Durham, A New Musical" is based on the classic 1988 film starring Kevin Costner, Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins. It tells the story of three lives brought together by America's two favorite pastimes: baseball and love. Veteran catcher Crash Davis has been brought to the Durham Bulls to prepare rookie Ebby Calvin "Nuke" LaLoosh, a hot rod pitcher with a "million dollar arm and a five-cent head" for the majors. Annie Savoy, self-appointed high priestess and muse of the Bulls, has a hard decision to make. Every season she transforms one lucky player from an also-ran to an all-star by sharing with them her wisdom, experience and bed. The love triangle heats up quickly as each character struggles with their own desires and hopes for what the future holds. Bull Durham is a pitch perfect blend of comedy, drama, and steamy romance. The musical is written by Shelton, also writer and director of "Bull Durham," "White Men Can't Jump" and "Tin Cup", who adapted his screenplay. Werner composed the music and lyrics.

The musical will be staged at Reynolds Industries Theater, located on the upper level of Duke University's Bryan Center on West Campus. It is a 620-capacity proscenium house with raked seating.

Tickets cost $35 for the preview performances from Sept. 10-12. Opening night is Friday, Sept. 13. Tickets for opening night and the remaining performances cost from $48-$85. Tickets can be purchased via the Duke University Box Office at https://tickets.duke.edu/. For questions about tickets, please contact the box office at tickets@duke.edu or 919-684-4444.

