Theatre Raleigh to Present THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG This Month

The production runs from September 14th through 25th.

Sep. 11, 2022  
Theatre Raleigh to Present THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG This Month

Continuing their 2022 Main Stage Season, Theatre Raleigh will present The Play That Goes Wrong, directed by Theatre Raleigh favorite Tim Seib, from September 14th through 25th. To purchase tickets visit: https://theatreraleigh.secure.force.com/ticket/#/

Welcome to opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), this Olivier Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes.

CAST IN ORDER OF APPEARANCE:

TREVOR Mac McGill
ANNIE Nat M. Sherwood
CHRIS/INSPECTOR CARTER Happy Mahaney*
JONATHAN/CHARLES Khalil LeSaldo*
ROBERT/THOMAS Shannon Michael Wamser*
DENNIS/PERKINS Liam Yates
SANDRA/FLORENCE Shayla Spradley
MAX/CECIL & ARTHUR Jeff Ronan*
STAGEHAND Jess Barbour
STAGEHAND Khoa Pham

UNDERSTUDIES

Annie, Sandra/Florence Jess Barbour
Trevor, Jonathan/Charles, Dennis/Perkins Khoa Pham
Chris/Inspector, Max/Cecil & Arthur, Robert/Thomas Greg Laux

^Member of the STAGE DIRECTORS AND CHOREOGRAPHERS SOCIETY, a national theatrical labor union.

* appears courtesy of Actors Equity Association


"I chose the theme, "The Stories We Tell" as a celebration of our art form. This show is a love letter to artists: be it on Broadway, Regional Theatre, National Tours, Community Theatre or Educational Theatre." Says Producing Artistic Director, Lauren Kennedy Brady, "We live by a creed, 'It's live theatre, anything can happen'. But in this production, everything that goes wrong is carefully planned and executed in a smart and safe environment...and what could be more RIGHT than that!"

To purchase tickets visit: https://theatreraleigh.secure.force.com/ticket/#/

Theatre Raleigh Arts Center is located at 6638 Old Wake Forest Rd. Raleigh, NC 27616.

About Theatre Raleigh:

Theatre Raleigh is professional, non-profit theatre company based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Mission: Theatre Raleigh is a non-profit, locally produced professional theatre company dedicated to inclusion and diversity, enriching our community through innovative and intimate theatrical experiences.

Our work centers around creating high quality theatrical experiences that resonate with our audiences. We are committed to building a community of artists and arts-supporters here in the Triangle, to championing the development of new works, and to cultivating the next generation of theatre audiences through ongoing opportunities for learning and engagement.

For more information please go to https://www.theatreraleigh.com


