Theatre Raleigh Announces In Person And Online Concert Series

On the heels of the announcement of their new home, Theatre Raleigh adds three Hybrid Concert Events to its programming! Each of these "One Night Only" events will be available to purchase online until the end of February.

TR kicks off performances in the new venue with a musical celebration of the women of Broadway. Get to know Theatre Raleigh's powerhouse trio of Leading Ladies as they take you through a celebration of the female impact on Broadway! November 7th at 8pm EST.

"It is important to us to adhere to state recommendations of gathering size, so right now we are only offering 25 in person tickets. We will also be strictly following all safety guidelines to make sure the very first performance in our new home is not only impactful and entertaining but safe for our patrons. The pre-existing space is ideal for social distancing " says Lauren Kennedy Brady, Producing Artistic Director of Theatre Raleigh. "An exciting element to this hybrid experience will be witnessing the live stream filming for those tuning in to the private YouTube link. We will have three cameras capturing this event and two large projection screens showing the in person audience what the viewers at home are watching!"

Following shortly after in this Hybrid Concert series are: A December to Remember December 19th at 8pm EST to help get you in the holiday mood as we say goodbye to a year none of us will soon forget. And finally Neither One of Us: Yolanda sings Gladys February 13th at 8pm EST. Yolanda and her pips are sure to get you reminiscing about the good ol' days. Celebrate Valentine's weekend at the premiere of Yolanda Rabun's new show celebrating the music of Gladys Knight.



All these concerts are on sale TODAY! Single tickets are $20 (online) and $40 (in-person), and the subscription for the whole series is $54 (online) and $114 (in person). Purchase your tickets here:Subscription - https://theatreraleigh.secure.force.com/ticket/#/subscriptionsSingle Tickets - https://theatreraleigh.secure.force.com/ticket/#/

