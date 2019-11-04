The Flat Rock Playhouse Continues Its 2019 Season With THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

Explore a mysterious land full of adventure, friends, and foes at Flat Rock Playhouse's final Studio 52 Series Production of 2019, The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe. Set off on an unforgettable journey this November 8th - 17th on the Leiman Mainstage, as Flat Rock Playhouse presents a classic childhood tale like you've never seen it before. Celebrate the strength of family, bravery, and faith this holiday season with The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe.

C.S. Lewis' The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe begins with Lucy, Susan, Edmund, and Peter arriving in the countryside to escape the dangers of WWII. One rainy afternoon, during an innocent game of hide and seek, they discover a magical wardrobe that transports them to the incredible fantasy land of Narnia. Trapped in eternal winter by the White Witch, Narnia and its inhabitants are lost. The children must come together and stand up to evil if Narnia is ever to see goodness and light again.

Studio 52 productions focus on providing an opportunity for young performers and whole families to work together on a one-of-a-kind project. Lisa K. Bryant, Producing Artistic Director, sheds insight on the impact of this particular production, "The Lion-Wardrobe is one of the best adventure-stories out there, both on stage and in rehearsal. It's a gift to have whole families participate and watch young people tackle material, characters, and huge themes, like good vs. evil. Our cast includes young children to adults, and it's inspiring to see them explore this epic tale together. Audiences will not be disappointed when they see the cast's dedicated work reflected in the performance."

The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe features a cast of local young performers, working professionals, and families. For this production, over 100 people auditioned resulting in a cast of 61 individuals that range in age from 6 - 65, includes an incredible 47 families, and represents over 24 schools: Etowah Elementary, Atkinson Elementary, Fern Leaf, TC Roberson High School, Flat Rock Middle, Hendersonville Middle, Hendersonville Elementary, West Hendersonville High, Glen Arden Elementary, Clear Creek Elementary, Liberty University Online, IC Imagine, Rugby Middle School, Glenn Marlow Middle, Asheville Middle, Bunbury Institute for Higher Learning, Hillandale Elementary, Bruce Drysdale, East Henderson High, Mountain Community Elementary, Polk Middle, Vance Elementary, and French Broad River Academy.

The cast includes Mitch Corn (Aslan), Kyra Hewitt (White Witch), Ivy Rose Voloshin (Lucy), Xavier Cacanindia and Asher Holmberg (Double Cast: Edmund), Kaitlyn Gilliam and Jacey Bergman (Double Cast: Susan), AJ Hernandez and Landon Pierron (Double Cast: Peter), Ashby Knox (Mr. Beaver), Nora Novak (Mrs. Beaver), Lallie Beth Weymouth (Unicorn), Campbell Hodge (Centaur), Rebekah Byrd (Tumnus), Joseph Sherer and Abigail Byrd (Double Cast: Fenris Ulf), Zoe Corbin and Jonah Jakubielski (Double Cast: Dwarf), Rick Huhn (Father Christmas), Emme Tilden and Eleanor Beasley (Double Cast: Elf), Nicole Johanson (White Stag). The White Witch Army includes: Noelle Crist, Jennie Corn, Layla Zeferino, Cade Edwards, Cally Edwards, Savannah Edwards, Kathryn Beasley, Parker Beasley, Adah Beasley, Sonia Arnold, Jude Stipe, Maggie Dotti, Suzannah Best, Carly Greene, Chloe Byrd, Chloe Belle, Ariana Wood, Ema Taylor, Carly Corn, Lindsay Hall, Ella Oursler, and Gabby Towne. Aslan's Followers include: Ashton Beiler, Henry Knox, Brian Maximov, Layla Hildenbrand, David Larson, Silas Larson, Chiara Ball, Mae Hodge, Eva Fiddner, Eva Groover, Evah Polis, Ava Leigh Manderson, Colbie Corn, Autumn Beiler, Riley Washbern, Jackson Laufer, Catherine Laufer, and Sophia Larsen.

The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe will be directed by Lisa K. Bryant with TaNia Battista as Assistant Director. Zeinab Caskey serves as Stage Manager with Elly Leidner as Assistant Stage Manager and Riley Hewitt as Student Stage Manager. Bill Muñoz will serve as Fight Choreographer. Adam Goodrum will serve as Production Manager. Sandra Lopez, CJ Barnwell, Ashli Arnold Crump, and David Gerena will serve as Scenic, Lighting, Costume, and Sound Design respectively. Cassidy Bowles will be designing the properties.

The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe is presented by Studio 52 Production Sponsor AdventHealth and Executive Producers Jill Hart - Hart & Sold and Blue Ridge Literacy Council.

The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe runs November 8th - 17th at Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. Performances are Friday at 7:00 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $14 - $28 and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse box office at 828-693-0731, toll-free at 866-737-8008 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.





