THE COLOR PURPLE Comes to Raleigh Little Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Raleigh Little Theatre will present The Color Purple, a musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, running June 6-29 in RLT’s Cantey V. Sutton Theatre. This powerful production serves as the final show of RLT’s 2024-2025 season and features a live band playing the vibrant score that blends jazz, ragtime, gospel, blues, and African music.

Directed by Tia James, an acclaimed educator and artist making her RLT debut, The Color Purple follows the decades-long journey of Celie, a downtrodden young woman whose path to self-love and empowerment unfolds in this epic tale of transformation. “I am thrilled to be making my Raleigh Little Theatre debut directing The Color Purple and grateful for the opportunity to get to know and create with the Raleigh community,” said James.

The musical, based on the novel by Alice Walker and the Warner Bros./Amblin Entertainment motion picture, features a book by Marsha Norman and music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray. As Celie discovers her strength and voice, the show becomes a joyous celebration of love, resilience, and the human spirit.

“A great musical, like The Color Purple, is born when the right people come together with a shared vision, creating something that leaves a lasting mark on anyone it touches,” said RLT’s Executive Producer Michele Weathers. “As you witness Celie’s 40-year journey to self-love, I hope you’re reminded of how essential storytelling is in reflecting and celebrating the human experience.”

A post-show discussion on the topic of Becoming Your Best Self: A Collaborative Exploration of Self-Actualization will follow the performance on Sunday, June 22, featuring members of the cast and moderated by Dr. Mary H. Russell. The talkback will dive into the concept of self-actualization, explored through examining the stories of characters from the show. Dr. Russell brings a wealth of expertise to the discussion, with extensive experience as a leadership development coach as well as certifications in emotional intelligence and personality inventories.

Each performance runs approximately 2.5 hours, including one 15-minute intermission. Audio description for those with visual disabilities will be provided during the Thursday, June 12, performance at 8:00 p.m.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 15% Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 9% Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds