SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! Comes to Raleigh Little Theatre

Raleigh Little Theatre (RLT) invites audiences of all ages to head back to class - musical style - with its upcoming production of Schoolhouse Rock Live! Running weekends May 3-11 in RLT’s picturesque outdoor amphitheatre, this high-energy musical brings the classic Saturday morning cartoon series to life with imagination, heart, and unforgettable tunes.

A pop culture phenomenon comes to the stage as Tom, a nervous young teacher, prepares for his first day of school. In an attempt to calm his nerves, he turns on the television and is surprised when characters representing different aspects of his personality emerge. Through vibrant songs and clever storytelling, they help him discover how to engage his students and make learning fun.

Directed by Kathleen Rudolph, this production is part of RLT’s Family Series. “I have a special place in my heart for the Family Series, as I started attending Broadway shows at age 6,” Rudolph previously stated. “I’m looking forward to directing Schoolhouse Rock Live! this spring, as I have fond memories of being the assistant director for this show in 2003 in RLT’s Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre. Teaching facts through song makes learning fun!”

Inspired by the Emmy Award-winning 1970s cartoon series, Schoolhouse Rock Live! covers subjects like history, grammar, math, and more through catchy, educational songs like “Conjunction Junction” and “Just a Bill.” The production was originally conceived and directed by Scott Ferguson and features a book by Scott Ferguson, Kyle Hall and George Keating, with music and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Bob Dorough, David Frishberg, Kathy Mandry, George Newall, and Tom Yohe.

Each performance runs approximately 1 hour with no intermission. A sensory-friendly performance will take place on Saturday, May 10, at 1:00 p.m., and audio description for those with visual disabilities will be provided during the Sunday, May 11, performance at 3:00 p.m.

