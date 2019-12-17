Raleigh Little Theatre Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Raleigh Little Theatre presents the first local production of the play, which originally premiered at the Royal National Theatre in London in 2012. "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" is a play by Simon Stephens based on the novel by Mark Haddon. The play won the 2013 Olivier Award for Best New Play, and the Broadway production won the Tony Award for Best Play in 2015, among other

accolades. RLT's Artistic Director Patrick Torres will direct a fresh new black box staging of the production, running January 17 - February 2 in RLT's intimate Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre.



"'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time' is one of my favorite books, and the stage adaptation is incredible," said Torres. "The play is full of action, technical challenges, and complex characters, making it a dynamic piece of theatre. We have an amazing cast and production team working to meet the challenge of delivering this beautiful story about an exceptional young man's journey for truth and reconciliation."

Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain; he is exceptionally intelligent but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbor's dog, he sets out to identify the true culprit, which leads to an earth-shattering discovery and a journey that will change his life forever.

RLT's production will feature Michael Larson, a local high school student, in the role of Christopher. Michael, like Christopher, has an autism spectrum condition. Michael brings his unique experiences with autism to the role and sees the show as an opportunity to both entertain and educate the community.

"I hope audiences will leave with a better understanding of what it's like to be an autistic person in the world," said Larson. "It's a very unique show, and it tries to provide insight into people who can be hard to understand. I am very proud to be playing Christopher. He's very brave in his own way."

On Sunday, February 9, at 3:00 p.m., RLT will present a sensory-friendly performance of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time." Sensory-friendly performances include modifications designed especially for individuals with autism spectrum disorders, sensory sensitivities, or other disabilities. "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" will be RLT's sixth production to include a sensory-friendly performance and the first presented for adult audiences.

Raleigh Little Theatre's "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" runs from January 17 - February 2 in the Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre at Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh, NC 27607. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 919-821-3111, Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m., or by visiting the theatre's website at www.raleighlittletheatre.org.







