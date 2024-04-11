Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Of THE GAME at PlayMakers Repertory Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When PlayMakers Repertory Company opens the world premiere of The Game this weekend, it will be a homecoming for Bekah Brunstetter, who just made her Broadway debut with the opening of The Notebook.

Get a first look at photos below!

PlayMakers Repertory Company is the professional resident theater company at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, Brunstetter graduated from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, where PlayMakers Repertory Company is residence. She was commissioned to write The Game under PlayMakers’ @PLAY new works initiative.

“To go straight from my, you know, first Broadway show after writing plays for 20-something years to UNC where it all began was just really moving,” said Brunstetter. “Coming home to North Carolina and just sitting with this new play and looking at the theater where my first play was produced, gave me a little bit of time for reflection.”

A contemporary adaptation of Lysistrata, The Game takes a heartfelt and hysterical look at how technology disconnects society while also yielding the power to create community.

“It's about the good feelings you can get from those elements of gaming, that you can't get in the world that you can touch for whatever reason,” Brunstetter says. “Finding power and purpose in the game world, that's kind of what I'm leaning into.”

The PlayMakers’ production of The Game is directed by Producing Artistic Director Vivienne Benesch (Birthday Candles, Broadway) and stars Lucas Dixon, Megan Ketch (Continuity, Manhattan Theatre Club), and Cinny Strickland, all of whom are making their PlayMakers’ debut.

Dixon, Ketch, and Strickland are joined by resident company members Kathryn Hunter-Williams (Fat Ham, PlayMakers), Sanjana Taskar (Hamlet, PlayMakers), and Elizabeth Dye (Much Ado About Nothing, PlayMakers).

The creative team includes Lee Savage (The Lightning Thief, Broadway), Carolina Ortiz Herrera (Slave Play, Broadway), and Kate Marvin (Jonah, Roundabout), along with Resident and Projection Designer Tao Wang, Resident Vocal Coach Gwendolyn Schwinke, and Costume Designer Pamela Bond.

The PlayMakers Repertory Company production The Game opens Saturday, April 13, and runs through April 28. For information and to purchase tickets, call 919.962.7529 or visit www.playmakersrep.org.

