North Carolina Opera to Present 15th Anniversary Opera Gala

North Carolina Opera will present its 15th Anniversary Opera Gala, a spectacular evening of music, elegance, and celebration, set for Saturday, March 15, 2025, at The Park Alumni Center at NC State's Centennial Campus. Gala co-chairs Kay Schoellhorn and Rosemarie Sweeney invite opera lovers, arts supporters, and community members to join in an unforgettable night honoring NCO's milestone season.

The annual Opera Gala is North Carolina Opera's premier fundraising event, bringing together patrons, sponsors, and artists to celebrate 15 years of extraordinary performances and support the future of opera in the Triangle. This year's gala promises an enchanting evening under the stars featuring captivating performances, exquisite dining, and an exclusive auction filled with one-of-a-kind experiences and luxury items.

Guests will be treated to a special intimate performance by rising opera stars Cadie J. Bryan (soprano) and Wm. Clay Thompson (bass). They will both make their NC Opera mainstage debuts this April as Susanna and Figaro, respectively, in Mozart's THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO. Following dinner, local jazz quintet Peter Lamb and the Wolves will keep the energy high as guests take to the dance floor.

In addition to world-class entertainment, the gala will feature both a silent and live auction, offering guests the chance to bid on luxurious getaways, exclusive opera experiences, and other unique treasures. Supporters unable to attend in person can still participate by bidding remotely on silent auction items or purchasing raffle tickets for a luxurious overnight stay at The Umstead Hotel and Spa.

"This special anniversary gala is a chance to reflect on how far we've come and look forward to the future of opera in our community," said Eric Mitchko, General Director of North Carolina Opera. "For 15 years, our supporters have helped us create world-class opera in North Carolina, and this evening is a celebration of that legacy."

All proceeds from the event will provide essential funding for North Carolina Opera's mission to inspire and enrich the community through exceptional operatic performances, dynamic educational programs, and meaningful community collaborations.

