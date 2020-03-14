MerleFest 2020 Cancelled In Response To Directives From North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper

In response to directives from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and growing concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Wilkes County officials have cancelled all mass gatherings of more than 100 people in Wilkes County through the end of April. Therefore, MerleFest 2020 has been cancelled. "While this decision is disappointing for all of us, we fully support the directive from our county officials. The health, safety, and well-being of all involved with MerleFest is, and always will be, our primary concern," says Ted Hagaman, festival director.

"MerleFest serves as the largest fundraising event in support of the students of Wilkes Community College. The WCC Foundation, which plans and manages the festival each year, has already incurred significant costs in the lead up to MerleFest 2020. With this in mind, MerleFest is asking for your help. We are calling on all our loyal fans and supporters to help alleviate the financial burden this puts on the college in this unprecedented moment of crisis. We are asking for fans to consider converting their festival purchase this year to a 100% tax deductible donation. This will help sustain the mission of MerleFest and its impact on WCC students," adds Hagaman.

MerleFest will be offering three options for those who have purchased 2020 tickets through the official MerleFest ticketing system:

Option 1- Convert your purchase to a donation. Ticket Holders may convert their festival purchase to a 100% tax deductible contribution to the WCC Foundation to help sustain the mission of MerleFest and its impact on WCC students.

Option 2- Roll your tickets forward. Ticket holders may roll purchases over to MerleFest 2021. This option allows fans to retain the same seat, package, parking, ticket, etc. at 2020 prices. The dates for next year's festival are April 29-May 2, 2021.

Option 3- Refund. If neither option 1 or 2 is chosen, the festival will then provide a refund for the price of the ticket only, the service fee is non-refundable. All refunds must be requested by April 15.

IMPORTANT: All ticket holders must contact the MerleFest box office between March 16 and April 15 to confirm the option they are choosing. Failure to contact the box office by April 15 will result in an automatic roll forward of tickets to 2021. Ticket holders can contact the MerleFest box office Monday-Thursday 12pm-5pm and Friday 11am-3pm.

Here are 4 ways to contact MerleFest:

Email: MerleFest@wilkescc.edu

Mail: MerleFest Tickets, P.O. Box 120, Wilkesboro, NC 28697

Phone: (800) 343-7857

Visit the MerleFest box office located in the Walker Center at Wilkes Community College, Wilkesboro, NC

MerleFest asks for patience while working through the transition process. The festival will add staff to handle requests as quickly as possible.





