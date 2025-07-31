MY NAME IS RACHEL CORRIE to be Presented at Burning Coal Theatre Company

Burning Coal Theatre Company will present ten (10) performances over the next ten months of My Name is Rachel Corrie by Alan Rickman and Katharine Viner at the Murphey School. Each performance is 75 minutes long without intermission. The performances will take place with a different cast on each date on September 17th, October 15th, November 19th and December 10th, 2025 and on January 7th, February 11th, March 18th, April 15th, May 20th and June 17th, 2026. All performances will begin at 7 pm.



My Name is Rachel Corrie is based on the diary and emails of the young American Activist Rachel Corrie. Rachel decided to put her body in jeopardy by travelling to the West Bank in Israel to stand in front of bulldozers attempting to raise a Palestinian neighborhood in order to build illegal ‘settlements’ for Israelis. She was run over by a bulldozer operated by an Israeli Defense Forces soldier and killed. My Name Is Rachel Corrie is the story of one American who stood up for her values and for the rights of a people for whom she had no connection other than the connection of being human.



My Name is Rachel Corrie premiered at London’s Royal Court Theatre under the direction of playwright and actor Alan Rickman. It transferred to the West End and was scheduled to transfer to the New York Theatre Workshop, but the playwrights withdrew the play after NYTW said they were postponing the production “indefinitely” because of input from some of their supporters. A year later a commercial production of the play ran at the Off-Broadway Minetta Lane Theatre in 2006. Burning Coal presented the play as part of its Second Stage series in May 2011 under the direction of Tea Alagic.

