LEARNING CURVES to be Presented at Burning Coal Theatre Company

Burning Coal Theatre Company will present the premiere of the one-woman show Learning Curves, by Jake Lipman, developed in Matt Hoverman’s Go Solo Workshop, directed by Susan Gross. Learning Curves will run for one performance only, Wednesday, August 27th, 2025 at 7:30 pm at the Murphey School, located at 224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604. The performance is one hour long without an intermission. All tickets are $10. Tickets and additional information can be found at online or by calling the box office at (919) 834-4001.



Learning Curves is an autobiographical solo show about an invitation to a middle school reunion, and the twists and turns of coming of age, as seen through the eyes of a grown woman.



Learning Curves tells the story of a girl named Jake, who excelled at school, and even snagged some solos in chorus. But the year she turned 12, everything changed – her beloved older brother left for college, Jake developed early, and a teacher crossed a line. As she comes of age in the shadow of Anita Hill testifying before Congress, Jake’s burgeoning sexuality ripples through the lives of friends and family.



Now middle aged, Jake learns her middle school is being torn down, and she must ask herself – are there lessons to be learned by revisiting the people, places, and the past that shaped her?



Content considerations: this piece contains adult language and themes, including sexual harassment of a minor, mentions of sexual abuse (although not explicitly described). Suitable for ages 13 and up.



The Making of an Autobiographical One-Woman Show:

Lipman developed Learning Curves over the course of 2024, working with teacher Matt Hoverman, alongside classmates who were also developing new, autobiographical works in the GO-SOLO Workshop.



“Originally, I was going to write about the comedy of middle age,” Lipman recalls.



“But in class, the funny scene I wrote about going back to my middle school reunion morphed into the show that I realized I had to tell. The story has some dark moments, but also a lot of comedy. Through developing the piece, I realized how looking back on a challenging time can ultimately show you how far you’ve come. That’s the ‘learning curve’ of growing up.”



Lipman is delighted to be working again with Susan Gross, in reversed roles.



“I met Susan years ago in New York City and back in 2017 and 2018, I directed her solo show Ruby, in New York City, ahead of its showing at Burning Coal back in 2023. Susan is an amazing collaborator, who finds the humor in every story and has immeasurably improved my writing and performance. We’re excited to be premiering this work with Burning Coal, and in this amazing creative community.”

