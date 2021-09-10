LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILLE Comes to North Carolina Theatre

North Carolina Theatre has announced that the leading role of "Billie Holiday" in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill will be performed by Angela Robinson in the upcoming production directed by Jarvis Antonio Green. Performances will run from November 5 - November 14 at the A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh. "We are extremely excited to bring the story of Billie Holiday to life through this incredible performer, " said North Carolina Theatre President and CEO, Elizabeth Doran.



Angela Robinson recently earned television fame for her Gracie Award-winning portrayal of villainess "Veronica Harrington" on Tyler Perry's The Haves and the Have Nots, which ended in July 2021 after 8 seasons on the Oprah Winfrey Network. Her Broadway credits include The Color Purple, Wonderful Town, Bells are Ringing, and more. She performed in the national tours of Dreamgirls and The Wizard of Oz, and in Off-Broadway productions at The Public Theatre and Primary Stages. Lady Day will be Robinson's first production with North Carolina Theatre.

"Onstage, trailblazing songstress Billie Holliday influenced the future of jazz with her one-of-a kind vocal delivery. Offstage, she battled the ghosts of her past, often succumbing to the powerful demons she fought against so valiantly. We are ecstatic that Television and Broadway star, Angela Robinson is joining us to play "Billie." Angela is dream casting for this role. With her powerhouse Broadway background and her magnificent portrayal of villainess "Veronica Harrington," Angela possesses the masterful singing and acting skills necessary to bring this legend to life. Angela Robinson is a legend herself." - North Carolina Theatre Producing Artistic Director, Eric Woodall.

In Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, one of the greatest jazz singers of all time intimately shares her loves and her losses. Set in a small bar in Philadelphia, 1959, Lady Day recounts the life of Billie Holiday, and the unraveling of an addicted artist, through the songs that made her famous. More than a dozen moving musical numbers are interlaced with personal stories, both hard and humorous, to recount a riveting portrait of the lady and her music.

Lady Day opens Friday, November 5 and runs through Sunday, November 14 in A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Single Tickets are now on sale at nctheatre.com.

This show is recommended for ages 13+ due to adult language and subject matter.