Kim Zimmer Will Lead Theatre Raleigh's THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL

Kim Zimmer, the four-time Daytime Emmy award winning actor renowned for her portrayal of Reva Shayne on "Guiding Light," will star in Theatre Raleigh's highly anticipated production of "The Trip to Bountiful."

The Tony Award-winning play by celebrated playwright Horton Foote will run March 26 to April 6, 2025 at Theatre Raleigh in North Raleigh. Zimmer will take on the lead role of Carrie Watts, an elderly Southern woman yearning to escape the city and visit her rural hometown of Bountiful, Texas. The play was also adapted into a critically acclaimed 1985 film starring Geraldine Page, John Heard and Rebecca De Mornay.

"We are ecstatic to welcome the incomparable Kim Zimmer to Theatre Raleigh as the star of 'The Trip to Bountiful,'" said Eric Woodall, Theatre Raleigh's artistic director. "Kim's breathtaking talent, with her ability to bring depth, truth and emotional resonance to her work, has captivated daytime audiences and inspired me for many years. Her tenacity, humor and boundless heart make her an ideal fit for this timeless and moving story. It's an honor to collaborate with such a celebrated artist, and we can't wait for audiences to experience her powerful and unforgettable performance."

Theatre Raleigh is a professional nonprofit theater company known for casting top talent in its high-quality musicals, dramas and concert series. Since 2023, Theatre Raleigh productions have showcased such acclaimed Broadway performers as Ariana DeBose, Julie Benko, Beth Leavel, Rachel Bay Jones, Norm Lewis and Norbert Leo Butz. Last year's production of "Bull Durham, a New Musical" featured Broadway stars Carmen Cusack and Nik Walker.

Tickets for "The Trip to Bountiful" can be secured by purchasing a season subscription to Theatre Raleigh's 2025 Main Stage shows. Single tickets will go on sale starting Feb. 24, 2025.

