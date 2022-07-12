DPAC Will Present ELF The Musical This Holiday Season

NETworks Presentations, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, and Unique Features, bring the hit Broadway musical ELF to DPAC November 29 - December 4, 2022, as part of WRAL's Greatest Hits of Broadway.



Tickets start at $28.50 (+ taxes & ticket fees) and are on sale this Thursday at 10:00 AM: Online at DPACnc.com, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina - Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787 and Ticketmaster.com



DPAC offers Durham residents special access to $15 - $20 + taxes tickets for select reserved seats to ELF. These tickets may be purchased over the phone or in person at the Blue Cross NC - Ticket Center at DPAC, and Durham residents should ask for DPAC for All tickets to access this special offer. These tickets are available until one month before each event, while supplies last.



ELF is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy's enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern day Christmas classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). The production will feature direction by Sam Scalamoni and choreography by Connor Gallagher. Casting will be announced at a later date.

NETworks Presentations (Producer) is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. Current and upcoming productions include 1776, Anastasia, The Band's Visit, Blue Man Group, Beetlejuice, The Book of Mormon, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Elf The Musical, Fiddler on the Roof, Hairspray, Les MisÃ©rables, The Prom, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Waitress. www.networkstours.com

Warner Bros. Theatre VENTURES (Producer), under the supervision of Executive Vice President, Mark Kaufman, is currently readying the Broadway return of the hit musical version of Beetlejuice, which opened on Broadway in April 2019 and received eight Tony award nominations including Best Musical. Prior to that, the division produced the West End, Broadway, and First National Tour of the Olivier Award-winning musical Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; the Broadway stage adaptation of Stephen King's Misery by William Goldman, starring Bruce Willis and Laurie Metcalf; the Tony Award-winning The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime; the Tony Award-winning musical The Bridges of Madison County; and the Broadway holiday hit musical Elf. The division is also currently navigating the musical version of Dave towards Broadway, after a successful run at Arena Stage in Washington, DC. Upcoming projects include a musical adaptation of 17 Again, which had its world premiere in Tokyo in May 2021; a dramatic version of Dog Day Afternoon, adapted by Stephen Adley Guirgis; as well as musical stage versions of the classic movie A Star is Born. Additionally, the division oversees and serves as creative consultants on the licensing of third-party stage rights to the various properties held within the Studio's vast media library, including such recent stage productions as Hairspray, The Wizard of Oz, The Color Purple, 42nd Street, Singin' in the Rain, Top Hat, The Bodyguard, Honeymoon in Vegas, and A Christmas Story, as well as the upcoming Mr. Saturday Night, The Notebook, and Broadway Vacation.

UNIQUE FEATURES (Producer) is an independent company that was launched in 2008 by Robert Shaye and Michael Lynne, who together built New Line Cinema into an industry powerhouse. The company is currently developing and producing several film and television projects, including The Mortal Instruments with Constantin Film, starting production this month with director Harald Zwart; an animated adaptation of Paul McCartney's illustrated book High in the Clouds to be directed by Rob Minkoff, written by Josh Klausner with original music by McCartney; Sailing to Byzantium, based on the award-winning novella by Robert Silverberg; French Lessons, based on the successful novel written by Ellen Sussman. In television, the company is developing an original television series with Bennett Miller and Kristen Gore, and developing the reality series "Dude, That's My Sister" for MTV with Bunim-Murray.

Since its opening in 2008, DPAC (Durham Performing Arts Center) has become the center for live entertainment in North Carolina. Recognized for its contemporary design, DPAC features 2,700 seats, intimate sightlines, and state-of-the-art sound and video. Ranked annually among the top-five theaters in America by three leading national magazines that cover live entertainment events and venues, in 2020 DPAC was among ten U.S. venues nominated for Theatre of the Decade by Pollstar Magazine.



With a mission of presenting one-of-a-kind live entertainment events, DPAC truly has "something for everyone," hosting up to 550,000 guests per year to its 200 to 250 performances. Each season, the stage at DPAC comes alive with spectacular touring Broadway productions, high-profile concert and comedy events, family shows and special events of all kinds.



Owned by the City of Durham and operated under the direction of Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), since 2011 DPAC has been listed as the #1 performing arts organization in the region by the Triangle Business Journal.