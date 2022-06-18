COWBOY Announced As the Mainstage Production at the 2022 National Black Theatre Festival

Cowboy, written and directed by Layon Gray, has been selected as a mainstage production at the 2022 National Black Theatre Festival in Winston Salem, NC.

Cowboy tells the story of Bass Reeves, a freed slave who protected the Wild West as the first Black United States deputy marshal in American history. Over his 32-year career, he apprehended more than 3,000 wanted felons, including some of the most dangerous criminals of the time without sustaining a single gun wound. Many people say his legacy inspired the Lone Ranger character.

"The play is set in 1888 Oklahoma Indian territory, centering around [Reeves] and his half black/native companion, searching for two wanted criminals," says Gray. "They all find themselves stuck in a saloon as a deadly tornado approaches."

Cowboy sold out all performances in Miami 2021 winning five regional Broadway World Awards for Best Play, Best Director, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Production Of The Year.

"There were a lot of black cowboys that history has forgotten. These men were there and had a major influence on the Wild West." Gray said. "I want to tell their story. History deserves the right to live."

The play stars Thaddius Daniels, Lamar K. Cheston, Melvin Huffnagle, Clinton Faulkner, and Layon Gray as Bass Reeves. Set and projection design by Mitch Ost.

Gray is the recipient of the Broadway League Fellowship and the writer and director of the Off-Broadway hit productions Black Angels Over Tuskegee, and Kings Of Harlem.

Performances are Tuesday August 2nd at 2pm & 8pm, and Wednesday August 3rd at 2pm & 8pm. For tickets go to www.NBTF.org or call (336) 723 - 2266.