Burning Coal Theatre Presents CAMELOT by Lerner & Loewe

Burning Coal Theatre Company is proud to present Camelot by Lerner and Loewe, the classic musical adaptation of TH White's The Once and Future King.

Camelot is about King Arthur, the young King who stumbles onto the throne of England during the dark ages and attempts to make of his society a better place. He is aided in his quest by his beloved Queen, Guinevere, the virtuous and fierce Lancelot, King Pellinore, a wild man who has spent years in the woods, hunting for a dragon to slay, Merlyn the Magician and the Knights of the Round Table.

Burning Coal's Artistic Director, Jerome Davis, will direct Camelot. The scenery designer is Greg Osbeck of Wake Forest. The lighting designer is Christopher Popowich of Pittsburgh, PA. The costumer is Stacey Herrison of Little Rock, Arkansas. Properties will be created by Danielle James of Raleigh and sound by Juan Isler of Raleigh, NC. The musical director is Mo Ortbal of Pittsburgh, PA. Osbeck will also serve as technical director of the production and Barry Jaked of Wake Forest, NC will be master Electrician. The band is comprised of guitarist Tommy Goldsmith, drummer Charles Norkus, bassist Louis Montgomery with Ortbal on piano.

The cast includes New York City based actor Galen Murphy-Hoffman as Arthur, Chapel Hill's Natalie Reder as Guinevere, Raleigh's Tyler Graeper as Guinevere, Raleigh's Alec Donaldson as Pellinore, Raleigh's Julie Oliver as Merlyn, Chapel Hill's Mark Filiaci as Sir Dinadin, Raleigh's Juan Isler as Sir Sagramore, Raleigh's Preston Campbell as Sir Lionel, Raleigh's AC Donohue as Morgan Le Fay, and Raleigh's Shawn Morgenlander as Mordred along with LauraLillian Baggett, Laura Zaetz of Raleigh and Lee Jean of Fayetteville, NC.

Production Stage Manager is Rebecca Edmonds. Her stage management team includes Adam Budlong, Dylan Bailey, Courtney Pisano, Megan Kessinger and John Capetanos.

Burning Coal Theatre Company is an intimate, professional theatre and an incorporated non-profit (501 (c)(3) organization in the heart of downtown Raleigh. Burning Coal's mission is to produce literate, visceral, affecting theatre that is experienced, not simply seen. It produces explosive reexaminations of overlooked classic and modern plays, as well as new plays whose themes and issues are of immediate concern to our audience, using the best local, national, and International Artists available. The company works toward a theatre of high-energy performances and minimalist production values. Race and gender non-specific casting is an integral component of Burning Coal's perspective, as well as a clear viewpoint. The emphasis is on literate works that are felt and experienced viscerally to create an active role for the audience, unlike more traditional linear plays, at which audiences are most often asked to observe without participating.

The play will run December 5 - 22, 2019 (Performances will run December 5 - 7, 12 - 14 and 19 - 21 at 7:30 pm and December 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22 at 2 pm at Burning Coal Theatre's Murphey School Auditorium, 224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604. Tickets: $25.00, $20 Seniors (65+) and $15 Students, Teachers or Active Military and all Thursday evening tickets are $20.00. Student Rush tickets at curtain (pending availability) for $5.00 at curtain. The first Sunday, December 8 at 2 pm is Pay What You Can Day. Those interested in securing their tickets can purchase online at www.burningcoal.org or by calling the box office at (919) 834-4001.





