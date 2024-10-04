Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Land of Body comes to The National Theatre in Prague. The production is conceived as a movement and visual poem celebrating the human body perceived as a metaphor for landscape.

It emphasizes its beauty, as well as differences, underlines vitality and fragility and reveals vulnerability in physical expression. The Land of Body portrays an intrinsic dialogue between old age and youth, accentuating love and mutual relations. Through references to myths and rituals, the production invokes the unity of humans and nature. Three generations of outstanding artists show their skills on the stage in different disciplines.

The authors thus explore permeability of the defined genres to create an artistic form on the edge of theatre and fine arts. Resembling a gallery of physical images that follow human beings on their path from childhood to the old age, the Land of Bodyevokes associations inviting the audience to construe their own stories. The poetic production combines pantomime, physical theatre, classical dance and breakdance, ground and air acrobatics with film technology.

WARNING: A stroboscope is used in the performance. The production does not require any language knowledge. The production is appropriate for age 12 and over.

Comments