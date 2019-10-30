Prague Shakespeare Company Will Present New Version of Shakespeare's Richard III Performed In The Original English

Prague Shakespeare Company will present a new version of Shakespeare's Richard III performed in the original English. PSC Artistic Director Guy Roberts directs and stars as Richard, the man audiences have loved to hate for over four hundred years. Deformed in body and spirit, this depraved madman is obsessed with becoming King of England. Does he fall? Of course, but not before he has taken all of us on his wickedly entertaining ride.



The production features the return to Prague of PSC favorite, the former British Ambassador to the Czech Republic Jan Thompson OBE as Queen Elizabeth as well as other PSC favorites including Jessica Boone, Scott Bellefeuille, Lane Davies, Taylor Napier, Vanessa Azyzah Gendron, Abigail Rice, Julie Gibson Josephson, Jeff Good Jeff Smith, John Poston, Daniel Brown, Bob Boudreaux, Stanislav Callas, Grant Podelco, Lenka Fisherova and David Fisher among others. The production is directed by PSC Artistic Director Guy Roberts with costume designs by Eva Bellefeuille, light designs by Přemysl Janda, scenic designs by Ryan McGettigan, video designs by Emilio Bellu, prop designs by Helena Mestenhauser and sound designs by Chris Bakos and Eric Sammons, who also serves as Production Stage Manager.



The Prague Shakespeare Company (PSC) is a professional English-language theatre based out of Prague, Czech Republic. Focusing mainly on the plays of William Shakespeare, the mission of PSC is to bring to the Czech Republic, European and World audiences English-language performances, using a multi-national ensemble of theatre artists, that are fresh, bold, imaginative, thought-provoking, and eminently accessible; connecting the truths of the past with the challenges and possibilities of today.







