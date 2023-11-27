CHERRY MAN is Now Playing in Prague

Cherry Man is now playing at The National Theatre in Prague. Performances run through 5 May 2024.

A black absurd comedy that will make you laugh and cry at the same time, with humour that knows no limits. It narrates the story about the end of the Cherry Age and decline of civilization.

The play is set in the US, in the former house of a married couple Tom and Jerry, who return after a couple of years to their luxurious hacienda, which they have left for use to their black servants Suzanne and Daniel and their uncle Bernard. But the aging man is not fully sane, considering himself a Russian and feeling responsible for all the atrocities committed around the world and in the US. But the others apparently need emergency treatment as well...

Ivan Vyrypaev is a renowned and acclaimed Russian playwright, who nonetheless renounced Russian and acquired Polish citizenship in protest against Putin’s regime. In his last play, written especially for The National Theatre in Prague, he deals – through his typical caustic humour as well as poetic passages – with his personal sense of guilt he feels as a Russian after the Russian aggression against Ukraine.