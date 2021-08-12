AFRIKANIA Comes to Black Light Theatre Image Today

Afrikania is a journey into the wild with the Black Light Theatre performance in the centre of Prague which will attract also little viewers! It is the non-verbal theatre production and it is an excellent choice if you want to go with your children to the theatre.

The performance Afrikania tells about a meeting of a married couple during their exotic holiday with a postman who finds himself unexpectedly in the position of a reception clerk of an abandoned hotel.

The story blends together with impressive images of the region Afrikania, full of varied animal kinds to which the newest black theatre technique, non-traditional costumes and professional dancing performances breathe in life. Theatre designing inspired by nature and the projection surrounding the spectator put the finishing touches to the atmosphere of this fantasy world, to which we invite you for a non-traditional trip.

Authors exchanged curt science for the theater poetics, computer systems for dance, music and movement and presented the mystery of the universe in the background of a bitter-sweet comedy story. Original theatre design inspired by nature and atmosphere of a fantasy world will invite you to an adventurous imaginative trip.

Tickets are available at https://www.pragueticketoffice.com/event/afrikania/2021-08-12-20-00/