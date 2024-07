TELHADOS DE VIDRO Comes ot Teatro da Trindade in September

MEO KALORAMA, located in the picturesque Parque da Bela Vista in Lisbon, has just revealed another wave of artists for the 2024 event. The new additions will be part of the Panorama stage, celebrating electronic music from around the world. New additions include DJ Python, Kiddy Smile, Kampire, DJ Lambo, CHERIII, Fabiana Palladino, Yizhao, Kiddy Smile, Ketiov, CC: DISCO!, Cormac, Merve, NOIA, Zsongo Club Showcase, Monobloc and Catana.