THE WAYS WE COPE Comes to The Alberta Abbey

From Jan 31st- Feb 5th , a fully staged world-premiere,"The Ways We Cope", opens to the public.

Four young women- four acts of resilience- four isolated fixtures. The story starts with four fears which are manifested in the performers (Alanna Archibald, Kayla Hanson, Hailey Houser, and Myia Johnson) and interact with each other in literal and expressive ways.

"The Ways We Cope" is produced by Red Balloon Theatre Collective, an ensemble of emerging artists who met amidst the Third Rail Repertory Mentorship cohort in 2017/18. After workshopping the inception of this piece during Shaking The Tree Theatre's inaugural "Open Space Residency" in Dec 2018, audiences remarked that the work was "terrific- in turn fascinating, funny, and poignant. There's something deeply gratifying about creative people being creative, untethered by rules or restrictions." and that it was "resonant and a deeply human performance".

Members of the team:

Audrey O' Farrell - Director

Hailey Houser - Script Manager + Actor

Alanna Archibald - Co-Producer + Actor

Kayla Hanson - Co-Producer + Movement Director + Actor

Myia Johnson - Actor

Erin Macgillivray - Designer + Production Assistant

Don't miss the opportunity to see this unique devised production! "The Ways We Cope" runs 1/31 and 2/1 at 2pm, and 2/2, 2/3, 2/4, and 2/5 at 7:30pm.

All performances are at the Alberta Abbey 126 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211. No preview performances will be held.

Tickets cost $15 ($10 student tickets with ID) and may be purchased online through box office tickets HERE

You can also learn more about Red Balloon Theatre Collective and The Ways We Cope HERE





