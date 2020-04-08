THE BOOK OF MORMON Portland Engagement Postponed

Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, the upcoming engagement (May 12 - 17) of THE BOOK OF MORMON in Portland has been postponed.

Broadway in Portland is working with the show's producers to find new dates for THE BOOK OF MORMON, and ask that all ticket holders hold onto their tickets as the details are worked out. We will be in touch as soon as possible with an update on the status of this event.

If we are unable to find a new date for THE BOOK OF MORMON and must cancel this engagement, ticket holders will be notified and offered credits and refunds. Tickets holders will be notified via email and are encouraged to visit www.BroadwayinPortland.com for any updates.





