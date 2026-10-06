THE BODYGUARD Tickets to Go on Sale at Buddy Holly Hall
Performances will run at Buddy Holly Hall January 29–31, 2027.
Single tickets for the national tour of The Bodyguard will go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m. This production is part of the 26–27 BROADWAY AT Buddy Holly HALL Series and will take the stage at Buddy Holly Hall Jan. 29–31, 2027.
Led by visionary director Samantha Saltzman, The Bodyguard features a book by Alexander Dinelaris, choreography by Jim Cooney, music supervision and additional orchestrations by Darryl Archibald, scenic design by Christine Peters, lighting design by Craig Stelzenmuller, sound design by Josh Reid, costume design by Whitney Locher, hair and wig design by Liz Printz. Casting is by ARC.
Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, The Bodyguard is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don’t expect is to fall in love.
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