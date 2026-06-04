Portland Center Stage Enters Final Phase of $9 Million 'Save PCS' Campaign

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Portland Center Stage (PCS) is entering the final phase of its $9 million “Save PCS” fundraising campaign with $1.2 million left to raise by June 30, 2026.

Following the May 2025 announcement of a critical financial shortfall and the possibility of permanently shutting down operations, the future of PCS has been bolstered by overwhelming support from state and local governments, nearly 7,000 individual donors, and several generous grantmaking organizations. With just over 85% of the campaign goal met, PCS is optimistic that it can raise the remaining funds needed for long-term stability in the next 30 days.

According to Director of Advancement and Special Projects Edwina Kane, “This campaign was structured to do more than sustain us. It was structured to lay the groundwork for the next 20 years and beyond.”

To date, the “Save PCS” campaign has made a significant impact on deficit reduction and season programming. Of the over $7 million already raised, $1.5 million was utilized to complete the 2024/2025 season and launch the 2025/2026 season; $1.5 million helped close the deficit caused by the lag in post-pandemic ticket sales and laid the groundwork for debt-free success; and $4 million ensured the current season—including productions, education programs, and free community programs—continues to reach thousands of people throughout the Portland area.

Completing the $9 million overall goal allows for a $2 million investment in an operating reserve designed to buoy PCS during times of economic hardship. Every dollar PCS raises until June 30 directly supports the essential operating reserve.

“We're thrilled to have the opportunity to grow our first-ever operating reserve. The Jerry Fong Living Trust recently provided us with a generous $1 million matching gift, which means PCS donors have the chance to double their impact with every donation through the end of June. If you've been thinking about giving, there is no better moment to help us secure a sustainable and vibrant future for PCS” says Managing Director, Heather de Michele.

“When you give a gift to PCS,” adds Artistic Director Marissa Wolf, “you're not only supporting the thrilling theater, education, and community programs we offer, but you're also investing in the thousands of kids and hundred thousand more people who come here every season to feel belonging and to dream into the verdant futures we so greatly need.”

As an added benefit, the campaign includes seat naming rights for donors who give $1,000 or more. PCS is reviving the seat naming program for the first time since 2008 to create opportunities for donors to become a permanent part of The Armory Main Stage themselves, or celebrate a loved one with a seat named in their honor.

“A gift at any level, whether it's $10 or $10,000, sends a clear message: live theater in Portland is worth fighting for,” says de Michele.

All gifts to PCS are tax-deductible, and donations in any amount are welcome at give.pcs.org.

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