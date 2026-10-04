70, GIRLS, 70 and More to Open at Lakewood Theatre Company

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The Lost Treasures Collection, a series of rarely performed musical gems,will return for its sixteenth season at Lakewood Theatre Company's Side Door Stage. This year, three musicals will be presented: 70, Girls, 70 (Oct 23-24, 2026), Triumph of Love (Feb. 19-20, 2027), and 110 In The Shade (April 16-17, 2027). This year's theme is “From Play to Musical.” The shows, staged in a concert/cabaret style, are presented script-in-hand with minimal staging. No sets, no props (free from the usual trappings of a fully staged production).

The first offering of the series, 70, Girls, 70, will have only three performances: Friday, October 23, at 7:00 PM; Saturday, October 24, at 2:00 PM; and Saturday, October 24, at 7:00 PM. The musical is based on the 1958 play Breath of Spring by Peter Coke, which was adapted into the 1960 film Make Mine Mink.

Lakewood's 2026 production of 70, Girls, 70 is curated and directed by Dennis Corwin, with Jeffrey Michael Kauffman serving as the musical director. Alyssa Oliner is the assistant director, and Steve Knox is the producer.

Performances take place on Lakewood Theatre's Side Door Stage at Lakewood Center for the Arts in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The series sponsor is Fritz Camp and the playbill sponsors are Ed and Judy McKenney.

The cast features Joan Freed, Russ Cowan, Jody Allen, Shannon Jones, Shawn Rogers, Lisa Knox, Melissa Standley, Danny Caputo, Mark Pierce, and Robert Altieri.

The Story: When their Upper West Side retirement hotel, the New Sussex Arms, is slated for sale to developers, a group of larcenous old folks begins stealing and reselling furs from various New York City stores to buy the building for themselves. The show's tuneful score includes “Coffee in A Cardboard Cup,” “Go Visit Your Grandmother,” and “Yes.”

The original playwright, Peter Coke, makes the point in his 1958 play Breath of Spring – and 70, Girls, 70 reiterates it – that seniors can get away with crimes because “Whoever notices old people?” That's the real message – that young or middle-aged folks alike look the other way when an old person approaches.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 27 Days 12 Hrs 27 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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