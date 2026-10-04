70, GIRLS, 70 and More to Open at Lakewood Theatre Company
The Kander and Ebb musical, directed by Dennis Corwin, will be staged script-in-hand in concert style.
The Lost Treasures Collection, a series of rarely performed musical gems,will return for its sixteenth season at Lakewood Theatre Company's Side Door Stage. This year, three musicals will be presented: 70, Girls, 70 (Oct 23-24, 2026), Triumph of Love (Feb. 19-20, 2027), and 110 In The Shade (April 16-17, 2027). This year's theme is “From Play to Musical.” The shows, staged in a concert/cabaret style, are presented script-in-hand with minimal staging. No sets, no props (free from the usual trappings of a fully staged production).
The first offering of the series, 70, Girls, 70, will have only three performances: Friday, October 23, at 7:00 PM; Saturday, October 24, at 2:00 PM; and Saturday, October 24, at 7:00 PM. The musical is based on the 1958 play Breath of Spring by Peter Coke, which was adapted into the 1960 film Make Mine Mink.
Lakewood's 2026 production of 70, Girls, 70 is curated and directed by Dennis Corwin, with Jeffrey Michael Kauffman serving as the musical director. Alyssa Oliner is the assistant director, and Steve Knox is the producer.
Performances take place on Lakewood Theatre's Side Door Stage at Lakewood Center for the Arts in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The series sponsor is Fritz Camp and the playbill sponsors are Ed and Judy McKenney.
The cast features Joan Freed, Russ Cowan, Jody Allen, Shannon Jones, Shawn Rogers, Lisa Knox, Melissa Standley, Danny Caputo, Mark Pierce, and Robert Altieri.
The Story: When their Upper West Side retirement hotel, the New Sussex Arms, is slated for sale to developers, a group of larcenous old folks begins stealing and reselling furs from various New York City stores to buy the building for themselves. The show's tuneful score includes “Coffee in A Cardboard Cup,” “Go Visit Your Grandmother,” and “Yes.”
The original playwright, Peter Coke, makes the point in his 1958 play Breath of Spring – and 70, Girls, 70 reiterates it – that seniors can get away with crimes because “Whoever notices old people?” That's the real message – that young or middle-aged folks alike look the other way when an old person approaches.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Join us for the 2026–2027 Season
Portland Center Stage at The Armory (9/27-6/27)
|
Bad Seed
Twilight Theater Company (10/15-11/01)
|
COMMUNION
Portland Center Stage (10/10-10/11)
|
Hurricane Diane
Ten Fifteen Productions (10/02-10/17)
|
LIZZIE
Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre (10/16-11/08) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
You Can’t Take It With You
Lakewood Theatre Company (9/11-10/18) PHOTOS
|
Henry IV, Part One
Oregon Shakespeare Festival (6/06-10/10)
|
Hadestown (Non-Equity)
Keller Auditorium (1/26-1/31)
|
Beauty And The Beast
Keller Auditorium (1/05-1/10)
|
Emma
Oregon Shakespeare Festival (6/07-10/09)